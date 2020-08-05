SC's tax-free back-to-school list now includes face masks

Along with pencils, notebooks and calculators, a new school necessity will be tax-free in South Carolina this weekend — cloth face masks.
Bonnie Swingle, spokeswoman for the state Department of Revenue, said tax won't be charged on purchases of cloth face masks during the tax holiday that runs from early Friday through Sunday. The masks are considered a clothing accessory and, as such, qualify as a back-to-school purchase, she said.
So far, 67 public school districts throughout South Carolina have received state approval for their upcoming school year plans, although some say they'll start with online classes. The S.C. Department of Education has said in-person instruction needs to start by Sept. 14 and face masks will be required inside all buildings and buses, according to Superintendent Molly Spearman. It's hoped the masks will help stop the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.
During the the annual three-day sales tax reprieve, many school-related purchases are exempt from South Carolina's 6 percent sales tax and any local add-on taxes. Items range from clothing and shoes to school supplies and computers. A full list of what is and isn't eligible is included on the revenue department's website. As long as an item is eligible, it's tax-free whether it's purchased in a brick-and-mortar store or online.
South Carolina's sales tax holiday has taken place since 2000 as a way to help parents and students cope with the expenses of school and college classes. In past years, shoppers have typically saved between $2 million and $3 million, according to the revenue department.
Other states with similar tax-free periods are including face masks on their lists of eligible items. Florida, for example, won't charge sales tax on masks sold this coming weekend.
"The law pertaining to the back to school sales tax holiday defines clothing as any article of apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body," Bethany Wester, spokeswoman for that state's Department of Revenue, told The Tallahassee Democrat newspaper.
Sixteen states will have some form of tax-free holiday for back-to-school purchases, in addition to the five states that don't have a sales tax.