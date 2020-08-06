SC's new unemployment claims are tapering as the national recession drags on

The number of newly laid off workers in South Carolina tapered slightly during the last week in July, but the unemployment system is still awash in tens of thousands of individuals who lost jobs earlier in the pandemic.

Roughly 8,909 residents filed new claims for financial assistance with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce between July 26 and Aug. 1, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

That's a huge improvement from the past five months, when roughly 34,000 people on average entered the unemployment system each week seeking jobless benefits.

“For the first time since this pandemic began, our initial claims numbers have dipped well below the 10,000 mark," said Dan Ellzey, director of DEW. "People are re-entering the workplace as employers find new ways to provide innovative and safe working conditions."

The drop in new applications is welcome news for South Carolina's economy. But the unemployment data also show the state isn't out of the recession yet.

The more than 8,000 new unemployment claims filed last week is still far above anything the Palmetto State handled earlier this year before the pandemic set in. At that time, DEW was managing, on average, around 2,400 claims per week.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Even more significant is the number of people who were laid off or furloughed in March through June who still don't have a job to return to.

Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows there are roughly 188,292 people who are still relying on South Carolina's unemployment system in late July. That would have been a historic number prior to this year.

South Carolina has not witnessed sustained unemployment like this since the federal government started tracking the data three decades ago.

Even the Great Recession doesn't match up.

For anyone still relying on unemployment benefits, it's about to get a lot harder. The extra $600 per week the federal government was awarding every eligible applicant ran out last month, meaning that unless Congress acts, tens of thousands of South Carolinians will be living on $326 per week or less.