SC's last 5 coronavirus-free counties believe they have unidentified infected residents

South Carolina's rural areas mostly have been spared the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak close to a month after the state's first identified COVID-19 case, but they are preparing for the inevitable.

The five South Carolina counties without a reported coronavirus case have a combined population of 109,000 — less than the number of residents in the cities of Charleston or Columbia.

The state's smaller counties have just a handful of South Carolina's 925 cases as of Monday. The bottom half of South Carolina counties ranked by population account for 14 percent of the state's residents but just 8 percent of all identified coronavirus cases.

The state's three least-populated counties — Allendale, Bamberg and McCormick — have no identified cases along with the state's sixth least-populated county, Hampton. The outlier among counties with no known COVID-19 cases is Cherokee, which ranks near the middle of state rankings with 57,000 people.

“We really don’t know how we’ve avoided it so far, but I’m waiting for that call every day,” Cherokee County Administrator Steve Bratton said. “It’s here. The right person just hasn’t gotten the results back yet.”

State health officials say that's the right attitude from areas not hit hard by the outbreak that as of Monday has killed 18 South Carolinians.

“It’s of no help to behave as if the possibility of COVID cases anywhere does not exist,” chief state epidemiologist Linda Bell said last week in announcing a shift from containment strategies to lessening the virus’ severity.

Coronavirus cases have been identified in 41 of South Carolina's 46 counties after Barnwell County, which has the state's eighth-smallest population, reported its first case Monday.

Bell said Monday that low case counts in rural counties can be partly explained by a lack of access to health care — that people are ill there but not going to a doctor. Two of the five counties with no coronavirus cases have no hospitals.

"That doesn’t mean reopening a hospital would address that because the vast majority of reports that we've had are non-hospitalized people," Bell said.

But rural areas have one advantage in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

"If they are not in larger metropolitan areas, they are in some ways getting the benefit of a protective effect of social distancing of being in more rural areas," Bell said.

Beyond abiding by statewide mandates that keep their schools closed, gatherings limited and restaurants devoid of patrons, officials in these five counties with no cases said they are taking extra steps to heed state advice.

“We’re about as prepared as we need to be,” McCormick County Administrator Columbus Stephens said. “But when you say, ‘prepared,’ it’s like almost walking in the dark. It’s something we have no control over.”

Surrounded by six counties where the virus has been detected — five in South Carolina and Richmond County in Georgia — the Upstate county of 9,500 has canceled its recreation programs and probate court activity. Government offices there have been shuttered since March 20, and council meetings are being held remotely.

Bamberg County officials have closed library branches, modified access to the Sheriff’s Office and shut down the Clemson Extension office.

State Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, said geography might be a factor in why the virus hasn’t been seen in such volume among rural counties like his.

“I think that part of our ability to prepare is the fact that in rural South Carolina, we live social distancing on a regular basis, this is nothing new to us,” he said. “People were planning already and that's one reason why in our neck of the woods, people weren't taken off guard.”

With no daily newspaper and one local radio station, Allendale County Administrator Bill Goodson said he's been using social media tools to keep residents informed of the latest coronavirus-related developments, but it can be difficult in such a remote area where internet access isn't always dependable.

"I grew up in this county. It is my hometown, and I take this personally," said Goodson, who took the job six months ago. "We're not just depending on things coming down from DHEC and the feds. I'm out looking for ways to get supplies that we need."

A local business donated 60 gallons of hand sanitizer, which Goodson has rationed to the county's 25-bed hospital, nursing home and to first responders. But with a case now confirmed in neighboring Barnwell County, he knows Allendale could be next.

"Our counties are so connected, we have been very fortunate to cocoon ourselves for so long," he said. "But we are all intertwined."

Because of the significant jump in cases, up more than 200 percent in the past week, the state is being more stringent about who gets tested, Bell said, so more remote areas are even less likely to know just how much the disease has spread.

“There isn’t a person alive who won’t be affected by this crisis in one way or another,” Hampton County Chaplain Jim Brown said in a message delivered on the government’s Facebook page last week.

The Lowcountry county is using its website to engage residents, offering a symptom-monitoring worksheet and preparing residents for the virus’ arrival.

“I am sure that before this event is over we will have our share,” County Council Chairman Clay Bishop wrote in a memo posted on the county’s website. “There is no way to predict how long this event will be in place. Therefore we must prepare for the long period.”

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.