SC's front-line medical workers' new fears: coronavirus, lost wages and reprisals

As the novel coronavirus invades South Carolina, front-line medical staff are facing a whole new realm of fear and frustration. Fear for their lives, fear for their patients, fear for their paychecks — and fear of reprisal if they speak publicly about any of the above.

Take one veteran nurse who, long before COVID-19 invaded our parlance, was used to caring for extremely ill patients stricken with myriad ailments. Late last week, his voice quivered after a few shifts in the coronavirus unit at his Upstate hospital.

He’d used the same N95 mask for three shifts in a row, setting it in a paper bag when he left each day. He’d used the same goggles all day, ones handed down to him by a nurse from the previous shift. Several of his coworkers were at home, quarantined.

His shift over, he drove to his own home, to his wife and two young children. A middle-aged former smoker, he wondered if he’d been infected himself. And what would happen to him then.

“Providing the nursing care, that’s my job,” he said. “But if I get sick, I don’t think I would make it.”

Like his peers, he was afraid to speak publicly about his concerns for fear of retribution from his employer, though there are few people the public would rather hear from these days than those working the front lines of this pandemic.

To give a voice to medical professionals like him across South Carolina, The Post and Courier created an online survey in which respondents could choose to give their names or remain anonymous. The survey will continue throughout the pandemic.

It asks medical professionals about their experiences treating patients with COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the coronavirus, including their access to personal protective equipment and possible exposure to the virus. As of late Saturday, 81 people had taken the survey.

Nurses and physicians from the Medical University of South Carolina and Trident Health System comprised the largest group of respondents. Others work across the state, from Greenville Memorial Hospital to Conway Medical Center, and for agencies including county EMS departments and the state Department of Mental Health.

Roughly two-thirds were nurses and one-fifth doctors. The rest ranged from nurse anesthetists to patient care technicians.

Nearly all voiced the same fear and frustration.

Fear for their safety

From one corner of South Carolina to another, survey respondents described flying blind at their hospitals because they had little idea which patients, outside of designated COVID-19 units, were infected with the virus. They didn’t know who among the staff was either.

Test shortages and days-long delays in getting results had left them fighting an unknown, unseen enemy that threatened them and the patients they care for at every step.

Even workers treating known COVID-19 positive patients described feeling vulnerable due to a lack of what they considered adequate protective gear, some of which their hospitals required they re-use.

One MUSC nurse wrote, “Nobody became a healthcare worker expecting to face these risks. We do this job in times like this out of a sense of duty, just like those in the military. This is like working in biological warfare conditions with inferior protective gear.”

A Roper St. Francis Healthcare nurse wrote, "Our lives are disposable."

Like the rest of the world, they are watching horrific news from New York to Italy, where more than 60 doctors and other health care professionals have died of the novel coronavirus. Last week, a New York Times headline warned: "Nurses Die, Doctors Fall Sick and Panic Rises on Virus Front Lines."

In South Carolina, they wonder if they are next.

MUSC is hoping the peak number of cases won't come for another six weeks.

And Roper St. Francis spokesman Andy Lyons, who thanked staff working with COVID patients, framed the oncoming tide this way: "Unlike our past experiences with hurricanes, COVID-19 is a marathon incident rather than a short-term sprint. We are uncertain about whether we’re at mile marker seven or 17 of this 26.2-mile journey."

One in four survey respondents said they’d already worked directly with COVID-19 positive patients — while more than half said they weren’t sure if they had. A Trident physician wrote: “Working blind because of lack of testing.”

Many simply answered “unknown.”

Even among South Carolinians who have been tested and come up positive, it's impossible to know how many are front-line health care workers. DHEC isn’t tracking that, much less whether the workers were exposed on the job or in their communities.

Almost 60 percent of the survey respondents said they or a coworker had been out of work due to COVID-19 exposure. Others had no idea how widely it infected their workforce.

Some hospitals inform their staffs and the public. Others don’t.

MUSC announced Friday 266 of its patients tested positive, including 39 of its staff. That meant almost one in five of its positive cases were workers. MUSC believes all of its staff contracted the virus outside the hospital.

Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC Health, said during a Thursday board meeting that health care workers and first responders are being given priority in testing.

“Unless we can test, our next response is to tell them to quarantine for 14 days,” Cole said.

At Roper St. Francis, 92 patients had tested positive as of Friday. Of those, 15 were staff members.

At the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, three workers had tested positive; no patients had.

Other area hospitals, however, declined to say.

Tenet Healthcare, which locally owns East Cooper Medical Center, would not disclose its numbers.

“For the safety of our staff and patients, we will continue to respect our patients’ right to privacy and we will continue reporting to public health officials under established legal reporting protocols,” said Daisy Burroughs, Tenet’s South Carolina hospital spokeswoman.

Prisma Health, the state's largest hospital manager, did not answer questions from the newspaper. A spokeswoman said they will not be releasing any counts of patients with COVID-19. A Lexington Medical Center spokesman did not answer questions in detail, stating only that it follows state and national guidance on protecting employees.

Meanwhile, survey respondents also described different protocols at various hospitals for what protective gear staff should wear when treating patients with the coronavirus, although most said their hospitals were sticking with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. More than half called the equipment they were given inadequate to protect them.

Many also described shortages of that protective gear. About 60 percent said their hospitals suffered shortages of N95 masks while 43 percent said surgical masks were in short supply. About 38 percent said their hospitals didn't have enough face shields.

As a result, hospitals were ordering their staff to re-use key equipment.

A nurse at East Cooper Medical Center said she stored her mask in a paper bag in her car and re-used it over multiple shifts, a practice that falls within what the CDC says is appropriate during the pandemic.

A nurse at MUSC said she is considering both the loss of livelihood and safety.

She filed for unemployment because of lost hours; she has co-signed on her children's student loans, and they have lost work, too. When she does work, she brings the one mask she has from home.

"I've been wearing the same N95 mask for two weeks," she said. "I'm not allowed to have another one."

Though she works in a part of the hospital not set aside to treat COVID-19 patients, she worries about other kinds of common hospital infections.

Internal guidelines also are changing as hospitals balance conserving supplies with safety. For instance, as of mid-week, MUSC began instructing its staff to toss masks into a bin to be collected in case the health system needs them later, instead of storing them in paper bags.

Prisma Health began requiring staff to wear surgical masks during all interactions with patients and visitors last week.

More supplies may be on the way.

MUSC has placed orders for up to 1 million units of some “high demand” items in the hopes of building a stockpile. DHEC said Friday it had ordered another 1.7 million masks from the government. Nearly 48,000 N95 masks arrived in a shipment for the whole state from the National Stockpile on March 27.

But myriad concerns remain.

On Wednesday, the president of the South Carolina Nurses Association sent Gov. Henry McMaster a letter. She requested a meeting.

Kelly Bouthillet described receiving an increasing number of calls from nurses who reported “extremely challenging work conditions,” particularly surrounding protective gear, possible exposure to the virus and a lack of testing.

“This is extremely concerning and frightening,” Bouthillet added.

Fear for their livelihoods

While hard-hit places like New York plead for more medical workers, the cresting wave of patients hasn’t reached South Carolina.

Here, some health care workers are grappling with the opposite dilemma. They face big cuts in their hours — and therefore pocketbooks — due to mass cancellations of elective procedures. Prisma Health, which manages the most hospitals of any South Carolina group, announced last week it would have to furlough employees.

Across South Carolina, about half of hospital beds are sitting empty. On Thursday, the vacancy rate reached 47 percent. MUSC saw an almost 80 percent drop in surgeries alone. Even ICU beds sit empty.

And empty beds equal lost revenue.

When the newspaper's survey asked if front-line staff treating COVID-19 patients were receiving any financial reward for assuming the risk, all but one said no. Many openly scoffed.

“Lol no,” one wrote.

“Hell no,” wrote another.

Nearly two-thirds said that as staff at their hospitals lose hours, they must use their paid time off to fill the gap. If they don’t have any accrued, they don’t get paid.

MUSC is among hospitals using this policy. However, its peers in the region, Trident Health and Roper St. Francis, are compensating employees who have lost hours.

Frustrated, a mass of MUSC staff sent a form email last week to hospital leaders with the subject line: “We are here for you, but are you here for us?”

The email said that workers feel hospital leaders aren’t hearing their concerns. They demanded MUSC pay them for hours cut and replenish paid time off they’ve had to use. Some are entering the third week of being forced to use PTO or go unpaid if they don't have any.

“Our bills for childcare, mortgage, basic necessities are now exceeding our weekly income,” the email says.

MUSC Health is facing "unprecedented and serious financial needs" because of the pandemic, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said in a statement. Leaders have to balance demands, account for staff's needs and prioritize caring for patients, she said.

"There are no easy solutions here," she said. "No one wants or likes to make difficult decisions that have negative effects on members of our MUSC Health family."

MUSC, meanwhile, circulated information about a program that provides free food for children to help staff. And the team at its test collection site at Citadel Mall is getting a boost in salary, as a kind of hazard pay.

One MUSC employee contacted the newspaper to say she was filing for unemployment because of her reduced hours.

Pay is not the only kind of compensation on the chopping block: At East Cooper Medical Center, the company is putting off its 401(k) contributions.

Trident Health, which includes the Trident and Summerville medical centers, is paying full-time staff 100 percent of their normal pay and part-time workers 70 percent. Some employees out of work with the illness will be eligible for short-term disability benefits. The system also is laundering staffs' scrubs and putting them up in hotels, if they want, to avoid passing the virus to their families.

“Our focus during this crisis is to make sure all full-time and part-time employees have job security and a steady income,” spokesman Rod Whiting said. Trident is the tri-county’s wealthiest hospital.

Other hospitals are searching for ways to keep employees' paychecks coming.

In the Grand Strand, Tidelands Health created a labor pool that lets employees take shifts in areas of the hospitals where they don't normally work.

“This helps us keep employee partners working and financially whole,” spokeswoman Dawn Bryant said. The health system reported 23 patients positive for the virus Thursday.

Roper St. Francis created a similar labor pool. And nurses who have lost hours are manning its new “Ask a Nurse” hotline and assisting its infection prevention team. Workers also are staffing building entrances to screen people to ensure they are healthy before entering, spokesman Lyons said.

The Medical Society of South Carolina, one of two entities that jointly own and operate Roper St. Francis, also is helping to pay eligible workers’ lost wages through April 11. Staff who earn less than $100,000 a year are eligible, Lyons said.

“We want to provide a bridge for teammates until other sources of relief, both federal and local, become available,” Dr. Hank West, the medical society’s president, explained.

Fear of reprisal

Doctors and nurses often fear speaking out publicly about the kinds of concerns they voiced in the newspaper’s survey. But COVID-19 fears might be changing that as, across the nation, they are challenging hospital policies that thwart them from doing so.

When an emergency room doctor in Washington state said he was fired after criticizing his hospital’s coronavirus response, more medical workers stepped forward to back him. Dr. Zubin Damana, a social media star better known as ZDoggMD posted on YouTube what he dubbed “Stop Silencing Doctors: A COVID Clinician Manifesto,” a demand that hospital administrators stop trying to silence those risking their lives to care for infected patients.

“If we all speak out at once, they cannot fire us all. You know why? They desperately need us,” he says.

Meanwhile, the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians both on Wednesday both issued statements backing doctors who go public with safety concerns.

“No employer should restrict physicians’ freedom to advocate for the best interest of their patients,” the AMA statement said.

Indeed, The Post and Courier’s survey found broad fear across the state's hospitals and among a wide range of medical professions, particularly nurses, when asked if they felt they could speak publicly about their concerns.

“Absolutely not,” one wrote.

“No, afraid of being fired,” added another.

One noted that the massive wave of COVID-19 patients has yet to reach South Carolina, predicting it would arrive in May, and urging the newspaper to conduct another survey then to see if that had changed. But mostly, she, like other medical workers, urged people to stay home and prevent the kind of spread that puts everyone at risk.