SC's contractors and self-employed anxiously await expansion of unemployment benefits

The tourists departed. The hotels emptied. The bustling bars along King Street fell quiet. And with that activity went nearly all of John Holland's income.

Holland, a full-time Lyft driver, watched in March as Charleston residents and out-of-state visitors stopped using the popular ridesharing app amid the global pandemic.

As a result, Holland stopped working. The amount of time he spent searching for riders was no longer worth the money he might make. And at 46 years old, he didn’t want to risk contracting the coronavirus and paying for an uninsured trip to the emergency room.

“The only people we are picking up now are people going to and from hospitals and grocery stores,” he said.

Earlier this year, Holland was netting more than $1,000 a week ferrying vacationers, bar patrons and bachelorette parties around the Holy City. It allowed him to cover the $191 per week he pays to lease his car from Lyft, and the $1,400 per month in rent he splits with a roommate.

Now, he’s just one of the thousands of South Carolinians waiting on the state's unemployment system.

In the past three weeks, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce has been overrun with more than 180,000 displaced workers seeking jobless benefits amid the pandemic. It's taken weeks for restaurant workers, hotel staffers and manufacturing employees who would normally qualify for unemployment to start receiving assistance.

But it's even worse for independent contractors, people who are self-employed and so-called gig workers like Holland. They've yet to receive a dime through unemployment insurance. They are at the mercy of the state government and the pace at which South Carolina can overhaul its unemployment program.

As part of a $2.2 trillion aid package passed by Congress in March, federal lawmakers decided to open up the nation’s unemployment rolls to workers who would not usually qualify. They agreed to supplement unemployment benefits across the country by adding $600 per week to each claim. And they extended the amount of time someone can collect benefits by 13 weeks.

The expansion of that safety net was meant to ensure people could pay their rent, car insurance and student loans during the public health crisis. Federal lawmakers were effectively using the existing unemployment system to inject more money into the economy so it can quickly restart once the virus is under control.

But that plan has its drawbacks: It relies on each state to update the way it processes and approves unemployment claims. That could be a problem when speed is essential and people are waiting on a claim to pay for groceries, a mortgage or health insurance.

South Carolina's unemployment agency announced Friday that it will start handing out the extra $600 to people who already qualified by next week. But the agency won't start processing applications for contract workers and self-employed people until the week after that, state officials said.

The lag time is already causing headaches for Holland. He missed his rent payment for April, which set off an argument between him and his roommate.

But he’s not the only person waiting on the state to sort out the new system. Many other contractors, independent business owners and gig workers are growing anxious as they watch their bank accounts being drained little by little.

Cynthia Hernandez has tried unsuccessfully for weeks to get an application submitted through the state’s unemployment website.

The online system can be confusing for the normal applicant. But she’s not like most workers that apply. She doesn’t have a single employer. She’s paid by the job.

As a certified Spanish interpreter and translator, she works for state, federal and immigration courts. She is hired by insurance companies to interpret conversations during doctor’s visits related to workers compensation claims. And she is often paid to translate documents for individuals.

Hernandez, a 72-year-old James Island resident, said the work normally provides decent money. It’s allowed her to put off retirement and build up some savings over the years.

But her job opportunities have grown scarce of late. Many courts are only doing emergency hearings, which she hasn’t been called for. And at her age, she is very wary about going to a law firm to interpret a deposition or into a hospital to interpret during a medical appointment.

“I’m willing and happy to work, but it’s like all the sources have dried up or they are asking me to go into medical settings,” she said.

The state is encouraging independent contractors like Hernandez to apply for jobless benefits. “Self employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees, gig workers can apply for benefits now,” the website says.

But the system, Hernandez said, still isn’t set up to handle her unique circumstances. And without being able to get someone on the phone, she’s unsure how to proceed.

"I don't fit into the structure that exists," she said. "I don't see a way to get in line and that's what's worrying me."

Heather Biance, a spokeswoman for DEW, said people’s claims will be backdated so they receive benefits for the weeks they were unable to qualify. And the agency, she said, is working around the clock to try to update the state’s unemployment website.

That should make it easier for self-employed people like Melissa Maschek, a Mount Pleasant resident who runs Melissa Miley Photography.

Maschek said she spent days trying to get her application submitted. She kept running into problems like the website claiming that her address couldn’t be verified. She did eventually get her claim through to DEW, but only through trial and error.

Even so, she’s yet to hear back from DEW. The agency is still swimming in the unprecedented number of people seeking to replace lost wages and salaries, and it’s processing traditional unemployment applicants first, according to what some applicants were told.

In the short-term, Maschek will be OK. Her husband is still working from home, and she has some money set aside. But she does need to replace her income at some point, unless she wants to dip into her life savings.

She is usually busy this time of year shooting photos for weddings and family vacations. But as of now, she has no work scheduled through May.

To add to that financial pressure, Maschek is also paying for a new property she purchased in Ridgeville to host wedding events in the future. She closed on that property March 16, the same week Gov. Henry McMaster started to tighten public health restrictions throughout South Carolina.

“I guess my biggest concern is not knowing how long this will last. Am I going to be able to function in the summertime or the fall or the winter? When is it going to go back to normal?” Maschek said. “Once the pandemic is over, I still feel like there are going to be people who are leery to go out. I could see it being a year before I’m back to normal business.”

She’s not the only person asking those questions. Erin Raduazo, owner of Erin Rose Photography, is also worried about the long-term implications of the pandemic.

Raduazo, who often photographs newborns and captures family portraits at the beach, said her clients started deserting her in early March. Since then, she’s had no income and she’s been hemorrhaging cash as a result of the refunds she’s had to issue.

“I’ve been treating it kind of like I would a hurricane,” she said.

Raduazo, 33, has some money set aside in her business account, which she normally pulls her personal income from. But she’s saving that cash in order to pay for the quarterly business taxes that will eventually come due.

Like other self-employed South Carolinians, Raduazo is waiting in limbo to see if she does ultimately qualify for the expanded unemployment benefits.

For now, she’s been setting an alarm every Monday to remind her to recertify her unemployment claim. It’s unclear how long that routine will need to last.