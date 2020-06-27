SC's Catholic Charities aiming to help people manage anxiety amid coronavirus pandemic

Many are finding their anxiety build up as the coronavirus continues to claim lives and devastate the economy.

Catholic Charities of South Carolina saw up to 120 people weekly at its West Ashley food distribution center as the pandemic worsened in late March.

Many people had lost their jobs and were getting food assistance for the first time in their lives.

“We’ve seen it in their faces,” said Rocio Maldonado, site administrator for the organization’s West Ashley office. “When people pull up in their cars, you see their worry and anxiety.”

In an effort to help people manage their stress during the crisis, the faith organization recently launched a chat service people can access for on-demand emotional support.

Sister Hope, as it’s called, is open 24/7 to anyone in need of coping strategies for managing anxiety.

The effort was launched just as the pandemic made its way across the state.

Catholic Charities wanted a way to help connect people with a source of encouragement.

People who want to chat with Sister Hope should text “Hi” to 315-276-3157 or message the service on Facebook at Chat with Sister Hope of South Carolina.

“It’s available to anybody at anytime facing any of these situations we’re experiencing right now,” Maldonado said, noting Sister Hope will only offer spiritual advice when asked.

The tool can be used by anyone with a computer or cell phone with text messaging capabilities. Users don’t speak with a real person, but rather with “chatbot” technology that uses self-learning artificial intelligence. The more a person chats, the more Sister Hope learns how best to help. Talks are secure and confidential, just like conversations with a health care professional.

The initiative was started by clinical psychologists and other experts with X2 AI, a California-based charitable organization several years ago. X2 initially used it as a way to provide mental aid to Syrian refugees.

To date, 16 million people have paid access globally through their employer, school, church, charity and other organizations, said Amanda George, content designer with X2 AI.

Health professionals note even safety precautions, such as social distancing, can impact people’s mental health by making them feel lonely and isolated.

Stress coping mechanisms recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include knowing what to do if you are sick with the virus, knowing where and how to obtain COVID-19 treatment, addressing emotional health, taking a break from virus-related news and more.

A fundamental reason Catholic Charities is offering Sister Hope is to counter the stigma surrounding therapy, Maldonado said.

Shame, lack of transportation and other reasons prevent people from seeking mental health assistance, she said.

Lori Whatley said technology like Sister Hope helps remove some of the shame sometimes proved when sharing emotional issues with another person.

“Some people’s personalities don’t allow them to reach out and get the help they need,” she said.

Whatley called Sister Hope a “brilliant idea,” noting that connecting with support systems helps release endorphins in the body and builds strength. Connections with humans are ideal, but initiatives like Sister Hope are a strong substitute, she said.

“We are not wired for complete isolation,” she said. “That can really be a big negative. I think part of what we’re seeing right now in the world is the perfect storm. We’ve been sheltered in place, tied into our homes here, then we had other issues come up that have been so devastating for this country. We had two traumas back to back ... people were looking for ways to process them.”

Such connections will be critical moving forward as the coronavirus shows no signs of letting up.

Though statewide restrictions have been lifted, some South Carolina cities have begun passing mask ordinances as the number of cases continues to climb.

“I think that we had a little false hope thinking we could get out,” she said. “We’re learning that’s not the wisest choice right now.”