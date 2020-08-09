SC's Carowinds to remain closed for 2020 season amid coronavirus pandemic

The fun is over, at least for this year, at a longtime tourist magnet near Fort Mill where 14 high-speed roller coasters and assorted other thrill rides are gathering dust.

Carowinds was hoping to reopen its gates in late July, almost six months after being idled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its owner threw in the towel last week, announcing that it's writing off the rest of the 2020 season as a complete loss.

The 400-acre destination that straddles the South Carolina-North Carolina border is one of several theme parks that Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. is putting in "deep hibernation" until next year, CEO Richard Zimmerman said. The others are in California, Virginia and Minnesota.

The reasoning boiled down to the economics of uncertainty.

“While disappointed that we’ve had to make these decisions, the lack of visibility into when restrictions would be lifted in those markets combined with the diminishing number of potential operating days remaining has eliminated our ability to reopen and profitably operate these parks in 2020,” Zimmerman told investors during a quarterly conference call Wednesday.

The lost summer is the first on record for Carowinds, which has been luring fun-seeking visitors to its neck of the I-77 corridor for nearly half a century. The park typically employs about 450 seasonal workers.

York County Council Chairman Michael Johnson estimated Carowinds typically pulls in about 2 million visitors a year, including day trippers. The loss of that traffic this season will spread to local hotels, restaurants and hospitality tax collections

“So there is an impact there,” he said Friday.

'Got to be bullish'

The park likely wouldn't exist if not for the self-made multimillionaire Pat Hall, a tireless, hard-living Charlotte civic leader and textile machinery magnate turned real estate developer. Straight out of central casting, the silver-haired Hall was an old-school wheeler dealer who had a preference for white neck ties and unfiltered Lucky Strikes. He traveled the country in a private rail car that doubled as his office.

Hall reportedly was inspired to build Carowinds near his childhood stomping grounds after a trip to Disney World.

"Even if Carowinds never made any money, if I've helped make some people happy, if I've given families something they can enjoy together, then it's worth the effort," he once told the Charlotte Observer.

His flair for the unusual prompted him to develop his "oasis of excitement" on either side of the state line.

It took about three years and $30 million to complete the original 73-acre section from a 1,000-acre tract Hall controlled in the area. His backers included Duke Power, and early projections called for the park to pull in 1.5 million visitors a year. Admission was $5.75 for adults and $4.50 for children. Hall predicted it could take a decade before it turned a profit.

"Recreation is one of the largest industries and will be more in the next 25 years," he told the Associated Press weeks before Carowinds opened in March 1973.

Hall, who was in his early 50s, had a bigger vision for the park and the expanse of open land around it, including thousands of homes, hundreds of hotel rooms and a convention center.

In one of his boldest gambits, he wanted to build a 75,000-seat domed stadium to lure a National Football League expansion team to Charlotte by 1979 — 14 years before the Queen City snagged the Panthers franchise.

"Somebody has got to be bullish, make a move," Hall told the AP.

Financial troubles sidelined his NFL ambitions and other plans. The company Hall set up to build and operate the park was bleeding cash and couldn't pay off or refinance its construction debt. He put Carowinds on the market in late 1974, saying he'd consider selling it at the right price.

Within weeks, an investment group that included a TV station owner from Ohio and the Kroger supermarket chain struck a deal. It paid $16 million for the theme park, or about half of what it cost to build.

Headwinds ahead

Hall, who died in 1978 at age 57 after suffering two heart attacks, was partly correct when he predicted on opening day five years earlier that Carowinds "will never be completed."

The park has been through several owners over its 47-year history and now weighs in at 300 acres, with another 100 acres available for future expansions.

Cedar Fair acquired Carowinds in 2006 and has steadily plowed money into the property. In 2019, the company opened a Springhill Suites hotel.

Also last year, it added the menacing "Copperhead Strike" to the park's already impressive fleet of roller coasters, now a symbol for the terrifying ride the hospitality industry has been on since mid-March.

After a record-setting 2019, Cedar Fair saw its momentum come to a near halt this year. Revenue plummeted 95 percent to $7 million last quarter, and the company swung to a net loss of $133 million. Attendance at the seven properties Cedar Fair has been able to reopen was down about 75 percent from normal levels, a drop of about 8 million customers.

In last week's earnings call, the Cedar Fair CEO said the goal is to reopen Carowinds and the other shuttered fun parks next season and "emerge from this crisis an even stronger company than before."

It'll require some work.

"To effectively plan for what's ahead, we must acknowledge the headwinds we're up against," Zimmerman said.

The main challenge will be adapting to a world that "has fundamentally changed," he said. Zimmerman also noted that the company's health and sanitation protocols "have been very well-received" but warned "they help improve consumer confidence only to a certain point."

The game changer will be the arrival of a vaccine or treatment. And until then?

"This may prove to be an attendance headwind for the foreseeable future and something we must account for," Zimmerman said.