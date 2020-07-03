SC's BMW seeks another type of tariff relief — for face masks

Upstate automaker BMW is asking the U.S. government for tariff relief on parts that are made in China — not for its popular X-model vehicles but for face masks to keep workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BMW executives have asked Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. Trade Representative, to exclude tariffs on three Chinese-made components needed for the face masks: nose clip wires, ear loop bands, and the engineered fabric that covers the mouth and nose. The parts are subject to tariffs ranging from 7.5 percent to 25 percent.

The automaker wants the exclusion because it's installing an automated disposable face mask production line at its Spartanburg County campus.

"The face masks will be distributed to BMW employees and are intended for use by BMW employees who cannot otherwise maintain social distancing while they work," BMW managers said in a letter to Lighthizer.

The June 21 letter was signed by Ryan Pratt, data manager for the automaker's customs and export control department, and Ramona Dienel, manager of that department. The two said face masks will "help prevent transmission from infected individuals who may or may not have symptoms of COVID-19."

No decision on the exclusion request has been made.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

According to the letter, the non-woven fabric will be fed into the production line's machinery, which will cut and shape it to form a mask. Once the mask is formed, bands are stamped onto them in order to let users secure the masks onto their face.

BMW said it needs the exclusion "due to the limited availability and price of these materials in the United States and elsewhere in the world."

The U.S. trade office previously exempted Chinese-made face masks from tariffs but not the individual components BMW wants to use. The previous exemption, which also includes dozens of other medical supplies, expires on Sept. 1 and BMW has asked for an extension.

Volvo Cars, which builds the S60 sedan at a plant near Ridgeville, has had no trouble obtaining face masks for its production line workers, said spokeswoman Stephanie Mangini. The automaker does not make its own masks but gets them from various suppliers of safety equipment.

BMW's $10.6 billion plant in the Upstate is the German automaker's largest, at 7 million square feet and an annual capacity of 450,000 vehicles. The site, which employs more than 11,000 people, builds X-model SUVs that are sold in the U.S. and exported through the Port of Charleston to foreign markets. The site, which opened in 1994, recently completed production of its 5 millionth vehicle.