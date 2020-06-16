SC's average coronavirus growth continues to swell as DHEC announces 595 new known cases

South Carolina's rolling average of new coronavirus cases continued to grow Tuesday as state health officials begged residents to continue precautions. The 595 new cases fell short of the record but added 87 cases to the tri-county area's spike and raised the state's 7-day average of newly discovered cases for the 19th day in a row.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control projections predict that about 30,000 cases will be confirmed by the end of June, and over 2,850 deaths by October 1. Fourteen percent of patients have been hospitalized.
595 new cases reported, five new deaths
Number of new cases reported: 595
Total number of cases in S.C.: 19,990
Number of new deaths reported: 5
Total number of deaths in S.C.:607
Number of hospitalized patients: 571
Percent of tests that were positive: 13.7 percent
Total number of tests in S.C.: 299,033
Where are the state's hotspots?
Officials reported the highest rates of new cases in Greenville, Horry, Richland and Charleston counties. Each has a 7-day average of over 50 new positive tests.
How is the tri-county region holding up?
The area has seen a spike of cases, and each county hit a new high this week in the 7-day average of new tests. Charleston County recorded 63 new cases Tuesday, while Berkeley logged 14 and Dorchester counted 10. DHEC estimates that the region currently has over 11,800 cases.
How does the state compare to other areas?
South Carolina recently passed Florida in the rate of new cases per resident. The Palmetto State ranks with Alabama and Oregon as the states with the highest rate of growth in cases last week, according to a data analysis by The Washington Post.