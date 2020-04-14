SC's 53 airports to share $97M in federal economic stimulus grants because of pandemic

Airports across South Carolina will receive more than $97 million in federal grants through the CARES Act economic stimulus program.

The bulk — about $76.3 million — will go to the state's four busiest airports, with the rest split between 49 smaller, mostly county-run sites across the Palmetto State.

Greenville-Spartanburg International will receive the most at $25.8 million while Charleston International will get $22.3 million. Myrtle Beach International will pick up $19.3 million, and Columbia Metropolitan will see $8.85 million.

Another large recipient of the funds is Florence Regional Airport. It will collect $18 million from the federal program. The airport in Hilton Head will see $1.2 million.

The rest of the rants range from $1,000 to $157,000 for the smaller airports across the state.

In the Charleston area, Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island will pick up $69,000 while Mount Pleasant Regional will see $30,000.

The funding to South Carolina's airports is part of $10 billion in federal aid to terminals across the nation to help with continued operations and stave off job losses during the pandemic, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, debt payments and operating expenses, including payroll and utilities.

The FAA encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency.

The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the federal share to 100 percent for grants awarded under the current Airport Improvement Program and Supplemental Discretionary grants. Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs.

The additional funding and elimination of the local share will allow certain airport safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport operators' current financial circumstances, the Transportation Department said.

The FAA will streamline the application and grant-agreement process and make it available as soon as airport sponsors execute agreements.

In Charleston, where the state's busiest airport is located, CEO Paul Campbell said the terminal is losing about $3 million a month in revenue since passenger levels are down more than 95 percent during the pandemic.

The grant, he said, will be used to help the airport continue to operate at current levels.

"They are also encouraging us to continue with our construction projects," he said. "We are going to be careful how we spend it so we will be ready when the economy comes back up."

The waiver of the local share on certain projects will help Charleston airport save money on the walkway being built from the new parking deck to the existing garage as well as runway lighting at the airport on Johns Island and a hangar project in Mount Pleasant, Campbell said.