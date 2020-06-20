Scoppe: You want our business? Put on a mask. Make us feel safe.

The first thing my friend noticed when he tried a new restaurant Wednesday was a huddle of customers waiting for their orders, their faces uncovered, standing more than a little too close. The staff were wearing masks, technically: The man who took his order had his pulled down around his chin.

It wasn’t a white-tablecloth restaurant, but it wasn’t McDonald’s either: one of those casual-dining spots that charge $9 for a basic burger, iced tea is overpriced, and fries are extra. Total tab for lunch: $16. Plus a tip. Robert isn’t ready to actually hang around and consume his meal at a restaurant yet, but he still tips.

Another 16 Charleston area restaurants this week reported at least one staff COVID-19 case According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median age of restaurants servers nationwide is 26 years old. The median age of restaurant ho…

Like a wide variety of businesses that cater to those of us with disposable income, this one is being tested every day by people like Robert who are now making decisions based on how safe they feel.

This one failed the test — my friend’s first visit will be his last. And in a week when South Carolina’s daily COVID-19 infections set four new records and our positive test rate hit its own new high, it offers an important reminder to other businesses.

A lot of people think social distancing, mask-wearing and OCD hand sanitizing are, in the words of the late Sen. Fritz Hollings, a bunch of hooey. But a lot of us watch the daily numbers and realize that our chance of coming into contact with someone who is infected is far higher than it was when Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all restaurants closed, then started ordering many other retail and personal-service businesses closed. So we’re being highly selective about where we take our business, if we take it anywhere at all.

The same day Robert made his first and last visit to that restaurant, Harvard researchers reported that although spending at lower incomes has largely recovered to pre-pandemic levels, it remains way down among upper-income Americans.

This is worrisome. As National Public Radio reported, “so much of the country’s economy depends on shopping by the top income bracket that the wealthiest 25% of Americans account for fully two-thirds of the total decline in spending since January.”

The day before, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee that businesses that deliver personal services — which largely are purchased by upper-income consumers — may not recover anytime soon.

In other words, the recession is continuing because people with disposable income aren’t spending it.

And we aren’t spending it because we don’t think it’s worth the risk.

We don’t feel safe because our governor won’t require businesses to follow basic safety guidelines to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. His accelerateSC task force refused to even put serious requirements in its voluntary guidelines for businesses. And too many businesses aren’t voluntarily doing their part.

I was really excited when Greenville Mayor Knox White told the task force about the Greater Greenville Pledge, which allows businesses to display a logo that shows they’ve agreed to do more than the minimum to keep customers safe. So were task force members, who took the idea back home; Columbia quickly launched its own Resilient Columbia Pledge, and the tri-county region followed suit with the One Region Ready pledge.

The local version describes itself as “a pledge that organizations can take to show customers, clients, vendors, and employees that they are committed to the health and safety of their communities as they return to business.”

But like its Midlands and Upstate counterparts, it doesn’t deliver.

To use the logo, a business has to pledge to “encourage” the use of face masks on site. Even employees only have to be “encouraged” to wear masks.

The pledge doesn’t just pull punches on face masks.

It doesn’t even require businesses to adhere to guidelines that aren’t the new flashpoints in the culture wars: Businesses must “adhere to all state and federal COVID-19 public health guidelines,” but only “where possible.” And “reduce occupancy to SCDHEC and CDC recommended levels to encourage social distancing” — “if possible.” If possible? That translates into “if you feel like it.”

Here’s what the pledge-writers are missing: People who yell insults at those of us who wear masks won’t seek out businesses that sign those pledges; it wouldn’t surprise me if some actually avoid businesses that display one of the logos.

And nobody who is trying to avoid germ factories is going to be impressed by the pledges.

So they — we — are going to keep eating at home. And taking stay-cations.

It’s not what we want to do. We want to eat at nice restaurants. We want to vacation at ritzy hotels. We want to walk down city streets and pop into locally owned shops and spend money we know will help revive the economy. We want a day at the spa.

But we need business owners to show a real commitment to making us comfortable — by actually reducing “occupancy to SCDHEC and CDC recommended levels to encourage social distancing.” Period. By adhering “to all state and federal COVID-19 public health guidelines.” In all cases. Not just when it’s convenient. Not just encouraging but requiring employees to wear masks. And requiring customers to wear masks unless we’re eating.

Too bad nobody’s promoting a pledge like that.