Scoppe: What we know — and don't know — about how South Carolinians feel about COVID-19

If I say I’m not at all worried about getting sick or dying from COVID-19, what would you think? That I consider the whole pandemic thing overblown? Or that I’m the sort of person who believes it does no good to worry once I’ve taken all the reasonable steps I can to stay safe?

All you really know for sure, until I tell you it’s the latter, is that I’m not worried. And that’s the danger of trying to read more into public opinion poll results than they say on their face.

Even answers that don’t seem to leave room for interpretation can be tricky: You’d think my meaning would be obvious if I told a pollster I wear a mask less than 10% of the time. But does that really mean I don’t care whether I infect others? Or does it mean I wear one whenever I’m in public, but that I’m in public less than 10% of the time? (The latter again, although I probably wouldn’t actually answer that way, because I know I’d be misunderstood.)

I found myself pondering these sorts of questions about questions this week as I went through the best attempt I’ve seen to gauge South Carolinians’ attitudes toward the pandemic. The late June poll provides a lot of answers that aren’t so ambiguous, and those answers offer reassurance that we’re taking this thing seriously.

The biggest takeaway: Despite what you might think if you hang out in the wrong social-media neighborhoods or the wrong bars (which is to say: bars), mask opponents are a decided minority even in our state.

•75% of South Carolinians believe, as pretty much the entire medical community does, that wearing a mask in public helps prevent the spread of COVID-19; 14% say it doesn’t, and 11% aren’t sure.

•82% are fine with being required by a business to wear a mask; 15% aren’t.

•81% are fine with being required by their city or county government to wear a mask in public; 15% aren’t.

•79% are fine with being required by the state to wear a mask in public; 18% aren’t.

The poll, conducted by Columbia marketing company Chernoff Newman, questioned 500 people June 23-July 1 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The questions about mask requirements ought to reassure Gov. Henry McMaster and other reluctant public officials that the public accepts efforts to protect the public health. But they probably won’t, because those officials have to run in a Republican primary, where the 15% of people who say the government can’t make them mask up could constitute half or more of the electorate.

Similar findings, however, could nudge business owners who are hesitant to enforce public-health restrictions, even in communities that require them. Because as Chernoff Newman’s Peter LaMotte noted, “one thing the government can’t force people to do is to go to a restaurant and walk into a business.”

That requires confidence, which isn’t a particularly abundant commodity right now, with only 31% of respondents eating in restaurants again and just 24% ready to visit a zoo or engage in similar outdoor activities.

The poll found that 78% of South Carolinians are more likely to patronize a business where all employees wear a mask and 72% are more likely to go where customers must be masked; just 9% are less likely to patronize a business that makes them wear a face covering.

The poll also illustrates how disparately COVID-19 has affected our interaction with the world even beyond the hyperpoliticized question of masks:

•21% who answered the question said they feel comfortable sending kids back to school now; 5% say they never will again.

•27% are comfortable not wearing a mask; 23% say they don’t expect to be comfortable without one a year from now, and 4% say they never will be.

•16% are still greeting people with a handshake or hug; 13% say they’ll never do either again. (Another 5% said they didn’t do either even before the pandemic.)

Now, back to those ambiguous questions:

For whatever reason, there are 28% of us who are are unconcerned about getting sick from COVID-19, while 33% are very concerned, and 34% are somewhat concerned.

And 49% of us wear a mask all the time (I’m answering the way the pollster intended, with “while you’re in public” implied). Forty-seven percent practice social distancing all the time, and 61% wash our hands frequently, but only 30% make a conscious effort to not touch our faces, which is something we might all want to work on.

Of course, 1.2% say they don’t wash their hands at all. I hope that means they don’t wash their hands any more than they did before.

But it could be a reminder of how much more careful the other 98.8% of us should have been all along about shaking hands.