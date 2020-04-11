Scoppe: The good motives, bad choices behind SC Legislature’s budget meltdown

I wanted to write about Easter today. Not about the Resurrection per se — even though to me, there’s nothing more important — but about the related message that Christians and Jews and Muslims and nonbelievers and everyone else can take from Christianity’s holiest day: the message of good triumphing over evil, of light overshadowing the darkness, of despair transformed into joy. Of how nothing is impossible.

It's a message we all need now, as we struggle through what we pray will be the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic: separated from our loved ones and our larger community, our friends falling ill and dying, our jobs evaporating, our children’s education stunted, our whole lives turned upside down.

Santee Cooper dispute derails SC lawmakers' plan to extend budget during pandemic An unusual emergency session in the South Carolina Statehouse to extend state government spending during the coronavirus pandemic broke down Wednesday into an impassioned dispute over how much flexibility lawmakers should give to a state-run utility.

But the Legislature was in Columbia on Wednesday, and you know what that means: a circular firing squad. An utter failure of legislative leadership and followership and responsibility on the part of people who are supposed to be public servants. A shameful unwillingness to recognize that the Legislature can't let anything — even the fate of Santee Cooper — divert its focus from getting South Carolina through the COVID-19 crisis.

So we have to talk about this instead of good and light and joy and hope and new beginnings.

Pretty much the entire House, the governor and the majority of senators in both parties agree that the problem centered on Santee Cooper, which they worried would enter into long-term contracts and, more importantly, renegotiate its debt before the Legislature could get back to its debate over whether to sell the state-owned utility or reform it. What they don’t agree on is who else is to blame.

Lawmakers fear the utility will try to stymie their efforts to sell it to NextEra by entering into long-term contracts. But everyone knows we’re not going to sell Santee Cooper, so the more significant fear is that the utility would refinance its debt. Issuing new bonds would save money, but language in Santee Cooper bonds makes it financially unwise to let the Public Service Commission regulate rates, so that also would extend the time before we could impose that critical reform.

So it was reasonable for House leaders to try to prevent this. What wasn’t reasonable was what they did once Senate leaders told them they wouldn’t be able to pass a spending plan that included Santee Cooper restrictions. After fruitless efforts to negotiate a compromise with Santee Cooper supporters, they approved the legislation they knew the Senate could not pass, and adjourned. Left town.

Speaker Jay Lucas told me it looked like the Senate wasn't going to be able to reach an agreement on Wednesday, if at all. But even senators who agreed with the House's goals were livid: If representatives had stayed at the Statehouse four more hours, they could have agreed to the very reasonable compromise the Senate eventually adopted, thereby keeping government funded through June 30, 2021, and passed legislation to let them return later this year to write a better budget and finish other work — including Santee Cooper reforms. For his part, Mr. Lucas said he didn't think he could have persuaded representatives to stay at the Statehouse, which many considered dangerous; and in any event, he didn't think it was responsible to ask them to.

Beyond health concerns, though, the House's departure grew out of House leaders’ basic misunderstanding of — or refusal to understand — how the Senate works, and the House’s role in our government.

When House leaders agree to something, they know they can deliver, because House members … follow — even across party lines. They simply won't accept that things don’t work that way in the Senate. So on Wednesday, Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith repeatedly referred to an agreement between House and Senate leaders, telling representatives their only option was to stick with that agreement, and hope the Senate would “see the light.” In fact, though, Senate leaders can't guarantee anything. Senate rules allow a handful of senators to talk just about any “agreement” to death, so when they come back to the House and say we can’t sell this, there is no longer an agreement.

House leaders also refuse to accept that they’re half of the legislative branch, that nothing they do matters if the Senate doesn’t agree. Every spring, House leaders crow about all the important bills they've passed that year. Not the bills that have become law. The bills that will never become law as long as the Senate ignores them. (The Senate has the same problem, but it manifests differently.) The idea that “we’ve done our work, so we’re adjourning for the year,” flows from that same mindset.

Maybe the Senate shouldn’t operate like it does; but it does. So when House leaders refuse to recognize that and make adjustments — if only giving the Senate a few hours’ head start when they convene for limited-time sessions — they become part of the problem. Because it doesn't matter what they pass if the Senate doesn't pass it too.