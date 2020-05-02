Scoppe: The cost of COVID-19: Is your glass 17% empty, or 83% full?

As of Friday, 0.005% of South Carolinians had died from COVID-19. That means 99.995% — about 5.15 million people — have not died. If you assume that all 6,095 people who had tested positive became seriously ill (they didn’t), and that they accounted for half the people who have gotten seriously ill, that means about 5.14 million South Carolinians have not become seriously ill. If you assume as DHEC does that the 6,095 people who have tested positive represent only 10% of the people who have been infected, that means about 5.09 million South Carolinians (or 98.88%) have not been infected. In order to protect the other 99.995% of our population from death — or the other 98.88% from infection — we have shuttered our economy.

Demand for unemployment declining slightly as coronavirus pandemic drags on More than 65,000 South Carolinians filed a new application for unemployment last week. That brings the total number of claims in the state to more than 406,000 over the past six weeks.

By which we mean we have shuttered large parts of our economy.

By which we mean we have changed large parts of our economy: About 17% of South Carolinians who had jobs in February no longer have jobs.

That means 83% of us still are working, or at least still getting paid.

Actually, it’s not quite that high, since some people haven’t been able to get their unemployment claim filed. But even if it’s 30% — and economists don’t think it’s anywhere near that high — that means 70% of us are still working.

When I was in high school, 70% was a passing grade. It was a D, but it was a passing grade.

I don’t mean to imply that the number of people infected or killed by COVID-19 is small. Or that the number of people who have lost their jobs is insignificant. I certainly don’t mean to suggest that we shouldn’t be social distancing and Lady MacBeth-ing, or that Gov. Henry McMaster shouldn’t have imposed that home-or-work order or closed the beaches and bookstores and the gyms and salons and restaurants.

We should and he should have, because if the infection had spread just twice as fast, our medical system could have collapsed. And that’s still a danger if we don’t continue the social distancing and disinfecting — at the very least.

Rather, I mean to point out how tiny changes to the status quo can upend our lives. Sort of like the butterfly flapping its wings in the Indian Ocean and setting off a chain of meteorological events that results in Hurricane Florence flooding the Pee Dee. Or Hugo crashing into Charleston. That’s because just like the people on The Battery and the beaches, who live right up against the water, our whole society lives on the edge.

Our hospitals would be overwhelmed if 2% of the population needed to be hospitalized, because a system big enough to handle that many people would sit virtually empty nearly all of the time.

That limited medical capacity — much more than saving lives — was why elected officials across the political spectrum largely agreed that we needed to take extreme measures to control the spread of the virus.

But just as hospitals live on the edge in terms of capacity, businesses live on the edge in terms of ... existence. Many businesses (like many people) are heavily leveraged, and their profit margins aren’t large. So proprietors who have a 5% profit margin can quickly find themselves unable to pay the bills (much less a salary for themselves) if their business drops off by 10% — or even half that. Which it inevitably does when customers are afraid to leave their homes or the government orders the businesses closed. Since the Congress hasn’t appropriated enough money to protect all of the businesses that are at risk, and won’t, many will go under. Some already have, after less than two months.

That’s the legitimate basis for the push to lift restrictions, even as the coronavirus is just as contagious and deadly as it ever was, even as the number of people who have developed immunity is still far too small to slow its spread.

The illegitimate reason is to placate the opportunistic politicians and ideological special interests that make a living fomenting discontent and anarchy. Unfortunately, these people have an outsize voice in our republic. Because like our hospitals and businesses and South of Broad homeowners, our politicians live on the edge — just one primary election away from electoral expiration.

With the sensible center already boycotting primaries, the people who are still convinced that COVID-19 is a hoax will have an even better opportunity to disrupt our political system. Which is why otherwise responsible elected officials make decisions that imperil even the 17% of us they claim they’re helping. And why more than just 20% of us (divided between two primaries, divided again by at least two candidates per race equals 5% required for a majority) need to be deciding who wins primaries.