Scoppe: SC lawmakers ended a bad year well. But not well enough

By the time they ended a most irregular year Thursday, legislators had racked up a respectable list of accomplishments.

During their final two-week mini-session — which built on the work of three single-day meetings in the spring, two months at the start of 2020 and everything started but left undone from 2019 — they gave all registered voters a one-time-only absentee voting pass and distributed the last of South Carolina’s federal CARES Act funds to save businesses from higher unemployment insurance rates, help bail out small businesses and nonprofits, expand COVID-19 testing and pick up some pandemic-related expenses of state and local agencies.

Potentially more significantly, they started processes that eventually could upend how we buy electricity, make our state more flood resilient and, thanks to an out-of-nowhere, last-minute agreement, use the electric cooperatives’ power poles to expand broadband reach into unserved rural areas.

They also approved the settlement of a yearslong dispute between the Chamber of Commerce and cities over municipal business license taxes, gave cities and counties (and, mostly, Charleston) their blessing to use restaurant-tax revenue to pay for flood-mitigation projects, approved a temporary measure to protect some heirs property from tax sales and spent a ridiculous amount of time debating, though ultimately not passing, alcohol-related legislation that stirred enough passion to demonstrate what an outsized amount of influence the various factions of the alcohol lobby wield at the Statehouse.

Thursday wasn’t technically the end of the 2019-2020 legislative session. As they’ve done for nearly a decade, lawmakers empowered the House speaker and Senate president to summon them back to work up until Nov. 8. Given how reluctant they’ve been to spend even a few hours inside the Statehouse, they won’t be back absent an emergency even more dire than COVID-19. Please, dear Lord ….

Yet despite a more productive than expected wrap, lawmakers never clarified the law on the governor’s emergency powers — which we can only hope won’t turn out to be a major miscalculation, now that there’s a lawsuit challenging them, which has a theoretical chance of undermining the temporary absentee voting law they passed. Nor did they do anything to get more kids back in the classroom.

Certainly those topics were fraught. Ask this Legislature to flip the law around so it allows lawmakers to end a state of emergency rather than requiring the governor to get legislative approval to extend it, as Sen. Chip Campsen has very smartly proposed, and renegade anti-maskers could somehow prevail and strip Gov. Henry McMaster of all his emergency powers. In the middle of a pandemic.

Ditto any efforts to open the schools to more students: Rather than simply requiring all districts to allow some students back into the classroom, or even requiring them to find a way to safely accommodate all the kids who want back in — even if that means outdoor classrooms — lawmakers could have ordered an end to remote learning, required all teachers and students to return to the classroom, with no precautions. Likely? No. Possible. Maybe.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Luke Rankin hinted at those dangers Wednesday after the first meeting of a subcommittee he had just created to vet bills on state and local emergency orders. He had populated it with the senators who complained the most loudly a week earlier about how the governor was using or not using his emergency powers, he told me, in order to “give air to the message.” Not to get legislation passed. To provide a forum for the senators most concerned.

Think of it as a legislative version of the Hippocratic Oath.

As far as I can tell, our Legislature did not do anything in these two weeks to harm our state’s COVID response. So graded on the COVID curve, the General Assembly had a good year.

Mr. McMaster even says our recovery is leading the nation, by which he means our economic recovery.

I hope he’s right.

But questions of health aside, the fact is that our pre-COVID economy wasn’t producing enough prosperity for enough people.

Our pre-COVID government wasn’t using our resources in the best way or producing an education system that gave all kids access to a decent education, so they could grow up to be productive, taxpaying adults who raise children who will be better off than they were in a state that’s better off than ours was before COVID.

Nor were our pre-COVID laws and customs producing the sort of open, honest, public-forward government that we need to tackle the challenges that are only growing in an increasingly complicated and divided world.

For all the Legislature managed to get done, under extraordinary circumstances, the big reforms we had hoped for in 2020 — to ensure that all kids get a decent education, settle the future of Santee Cooper, tame a culture that encourages abuse of office — all were killed by COVID-19. And even those reforms only skimmed the vast surface of need.