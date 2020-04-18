Scoppe: Remote isn't an adequate substitute for most of life. Especially education

Every time I set up to livestream my parish’s weekday liturgies and Sunday Mass, I joke with my priest that we don’t want to do this too well, lest people come to think of it as an acceptable substitute for in-person worship.

Given the particulars of our parish, it’s not a big worry. But for a lot of life that’s hurtling online as we lock ourselves inside our homes to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a real danger.

Don’t misunderstand. Our ability to perform essential tasks via computer is a godsend. It’s keeping millions of people safely employed from home. It’s making worship possible from a safe distance, providing an emotionally essential connection for socially distanced friends and families, allowing patients to get a quick diagnosis, advice and even treatment for common ailments without exposing themselves to the danger of doctor’s offices and hospitals.

But it has limits. Lots of limits.

In my pre-COVID-19 life, I drove to Charleston once a week because virtual daily editorial meetings aren’t the same as real ones. Doctors can’t set a broken arm or insert a stent over even the best internet connection. My fellow parishioners who are now worshipping from home are cut off from the one essential component of Mass: the Body and Blood of our Savior in the Eucharist. For most of life, we only get the full benefit in person.

Likewise, most children need to be in an actual classroom with other children in order to get the sort of education we need them to have if they are to become the well-rounded adults who will make South Carolina a better place for all of us, rather than becoming a burden.

We’ve heard a lot over the past month about how the coronavirus-forced school closures have magnified socio-economic divisions in general and the digital divide in particular: about how poor kids often don’t have the internet connections or devices to participate fully in remote learning, and how their parents often lack the time, knowledge, expertise, confidence or interest to ensure that their education continues.

An April 7-8 Education Week poll of 1,720 educators found that an estimated 21 percent of students nationally are essentially skipping online school, and that the problem is three times worse in poor schools compared to wealthier ones. And there are layers upon layers of problems beyond the economic divide.

Suddenly, teachers have been thrust into what NPR recently called “an unprecedented experiment”: “With little training and even fewer resources, in a matter of days they’re shifting from a system of education that for centuries has focused on face-to-face interaction, to one that works entirely at a distance.” Some have mastered the new method of teaching. Others have failed. Miserably. The same is true of their students.

A friend told me Monday that his daughter is flourishing with online instruction; his son is struggling. Maybe it’s because of the different skill levels of their teachers. Maybe it’s because of the different courses they’re taking: teachers told Education Week they were particularly concerned that students who were struggling with math concepts would fall permanently behind. Or maybe it’s just differences in how the two children learn — differences that may be easier to recognize and address in a classroom than over a livestream, or even a Zoom meeting or Google Meet session.

An even larger concern is children’s loss of social interaction, particularly with children who aren’t just like them.

Let’s not even talk about the societal value of children learning to get along with children of different races, religions, classes, cultures, values and beliefs. And it’s huge. Instead, let’s just talk about what social interaction means to individual children.

Once they leave the protective environment of education and have to make it in the workforce, today’s children, more than any before them, will be expected to work collaboratively with people who are not like them. The ones who succeed will be the ones who can look past the differences and work with all sorts and kinds of people; if that’s not new to them, they have a head start.

Many of our public schools are so segregated by income and race that they already do a less-than-adequate job of this, even as the need grows ever greater. But they still do a much better job than schools that don’t require any sort of interaction, where socialization is left entirely to parents, who might not know any “different” children to expose their children to even if they think that’s important — which too many don’t.

Yes, we need to do remote education as well as we possibly can. In this moment, we have to. But just like getting medical care and going to church and in many cases doing our job remotely, getting an education remotely is simply not an adequate substitute. And we mustn’t pretend that it is.