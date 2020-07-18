Scoppe: McMaster backs doing everything to open schools — except the thing only he can do

Gov. Henry McMaster made a strong case Wednesday for why we need to get kids back in the classrooms.

He said, correctly, that “there is nothing more essential, nothing more important that we can do than educate the children of South Carolina, and try as we might, we know that virtual education is not as good for most children as face-to-face, in-class education, teaching with an excellent, qualified teacher.”

He acknowledged that we can’t eliminate the risk of COVID-19 infection but argued that “we can mitigate the risk to our teachers and students by being intentional and by being smart.”

He pointed to legislative leaders masked and socially distanced behind him in the cavernous first-floor lobby of the Statehouse and said “there is not one person standing here today who will not support every possible investment in the health and safety of our citizens, including our children.”

He promised the state would provide schools with all the masks and other personal protective equipment and cleaning products they need, and when a reporter asked about school nurses, he vowed that “whatever is necessary to make it safe, to make it comfortable in that school, will be provided.”

He declared that “what we need to do is take every step at our disposal to see to it that our children get back into the classrooms,” adding that “We must do it safely, we must do it carefully, but we must do it.”

He is absolutely right, on every bit of that and especially on that last part. And fortunately, as my colleagues and I noted in an editorial a week ago, we’re learning that kids don’t transmit the virus very easily, so it’s a lot safer to congregate them than it is to congregate adults.

After laying that groundwork, it was so obvious what he was going to say next: That taking every step at our disposal means every one of us doing our part for the next six weeks to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and get our numbers down to where everybody agrees it’s safe to send kids back to school. That as much as he hates to tell people what to do, if he’s going to ask teachers to risk their health in order to get the children back in the classroom where they need to be, then the least he can do is to require everyone to wear a mask.

Only he never said that.

Apparently, when Mr. McMaster says we need to “take every step at our disposal to see to it that our children get back into the classrooms,” what he means is “the rest of you need to take every step at your disposal to see to it that our children get back into the classrooms, because I’m not going to do the one thing that only I can do to help.”

Actually, he’s not even going that far. He called on S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman to reject any school district plans that don’t include a five-days-a-week in-person option — but he didn’t call on her to reject plans that don’t mandate mask wearing. And although he keeps saying decisions about mask mandates need to be made at the local level, he still hasn’t called on cities and counties to mandate mask wearing.

Mr. McMaster clearly recognizes that wearing masks is crucial to reducing our infection rate and making it safer for kids to go back to school. He has said as much several times, and on Wednesday, he brought along Senate President Harvey Peeler to explain to his “fellow freedom lovers” what they can do to “help our children return to school”:

“Freedom lovers of South Carolina, if I can wear one of these uncomfortable aggravations,” Mr. Peeler said, holding up the disposable blue mask he had removed to speak, “you can too.”

That’s useful. But it obviously is not enough.

If it were enough, we wouldn’t have three times as many South Carolinians hospitalized for COVID-19 today as we had just a month ago. Our positive test rate — now consistently above 20% — wouldn’t be twice what it was a month ago. Our seven-day average of deaths wouldn’t have climbed from eight to more than 21 over the past three weeks.

We wouldn’t have teachers freaking out about the prospect of being locked in a classroom all day with a bunch of snotty-nosed kids who refuse to wear masks because their schools refuse to order them to because DHEC refused to even recommend that masks be required. Well, maybe we would; but not nearly as many.

We wouldn’t have school districts saying they can’t bring students back because the infection rate is so high that DHEC says they shouldn’t — and the governor insisting that’s just a recommendation, which schools need to ignore.

Mr. McMaster talks a lot about the need to “follow the rules.” The problem — as he reminded us Wednesday when he dismissed DHEC’s recommendations on when to bring kids back into the classroom — is that when it comes to fighting COVID-19 infections, we don’t have any rules.

We have guidelines. We have recommendations.

Mr. McMaster says he can’t order people to wear masks because we don’t have enough police to enforce such an order. Even if that were true, it would be irrelevant. There wouldn’t be enough police to enforce any law that most people were determined to violate. But they don’t have to, because most people obey the law. Simply because it’s the law.

We need a law that says everybody in South Carolina must wear masks when they’re out in public.

The governor needs to make that the law because he’s the only person who can. And if he’s serious about getting kids back into the classroom, he will.