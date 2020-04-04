Scoppe: Filing for unemployment isn't as easy as SC officials imagine, even in good times. I know. I did it

Gov. Henry McMaster reduced the pain of laid-off cooks, waitresses and other victims of coronavirus-inspired social distancing a little by letting them start collecting unemployment benefits a week early. The Congress reduced it a lot more by adding $600 to South Carolina’s parsimonious $326 maximum weekly benefit. And tacking an extra 13 weeks of payments on to the 20 weeks South Carolina allows — something we can hope most people won’t need.

So good, good and good. Once the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce processes the 96,000 new claims that poured in after the state began shutting down, those former workers’ personal COVID-19 financial crises should ease off.

SC unemployment process frustrates people as additional aid heads to the state Technological glitches and overwhelmed call centers have contributed to significant delays in people being able to file and qualify for the unemployment benefits, according to several laid-off workers who discussed the process with The Post and Courier.

But getting from policy to paycheck replacement won’t be easy. As The Post and Courier’s Andrew Brown reports, claimants are getting hung up in the application process and trying for days to get through to a human being at the agency that’s collapsing under the weight of a 5,000% increase in claims.

State officials insist there’s no need to call to file a claim, that everything people need to know is available on the website.

As someone who’s comfortable navigating the internet and new computer programs, and fairly capable of reading and understanding the English language, I beg to differ.

In 2018, my job at Columbia’s State newspaper was eliminated. As the human resources manager walked me through the separation process, she reeled off the time-limited tasks I needed to complete immediately. Among them: File for unemployment compensation.

I can’t file until my six months of severance pay runs out, I protested. Yes, you can, she insisted. And you need to.

I went online and read the voluminous instructions. Fully and repeatedly warned that I faced up to 10 years in prison for fraud if I provided any false information, I called to double confirm that it was legal to file with the severance package on its way. And I waited. And waited. And waited. (Yes, it takes time to talk to a human, even with the number of claims a thirtieth what it is today.) Finally, a helpful human assured me that the HR director was right; file away.

So I set about completing the application.

+4 SC registered the largest number of unemployment claims in the history of the state last week More than 64,800 initial unemployment claims were filed between March 22 and March 28, marking the largest number of applications in the history of the state.Those newly unemployed South Carolinians join the other 31,000 people who filed a claim a week earlier.

“Are you receiving, or will you receive, pension or retirement payments (other than social security) from a former employer?” it asked. In a decade or so, I would have written, if it allowed me to write anything; it didn’t, so I checked “yes,” lest I land in prison.

How many hours per week did you work in your previous job? I low-balled it and typed in 55.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Are you willing to work that same schedule at your next job? No.

Four days later, I was notified that I was eligible for the S.C. maximum $326 per week and total benefits of $6,520. Four days after that came the “BENEFITS STOPPED” notification.

“Our records indicate that you have an Able and Available issue on your claim that additional information is needed for us to determine your continued eligibility for benefits,” read one of the two grammatically challenged notices. “Therefore, your benefits have been stopped. Please log on to the Mybenefits Portal at dew.sc.gov immediately and complete the requested fact findings(s) to supply further information.”

I logged in to correct or explain or … something. But there was no place to explain. And no way to “correct” my answers, which I wasn’t particularly comfortable doing anyway without assurances that the corrections would be deemed honest.

Editorial: For SC, an economy in free fall The latest unemployment figures for South Carolina and the nation, as well as the latest business activity reports, show an economy in free fall.

I called. And waited. And waited. And hung up and called the next day, and an extremely helpful woman in Greenville answered, listened patiently to my story and “corrected” my answers to 40 hours per week and no pension. Why has your answer changed? the form asked. “Answered question in error,” she typed in. And we were done. For now.

My mandatory weekly check-ins brought more questions the online instructions couldn’t answer, sending me back to the phone:

I received the severance check from my former employer this week. Do I still file a claim? Yes.

I’m working on a freelance article, but I won’t get paid for a month. Do I still file a claim? Yes, but note you worked 40 hours; you’ll be cut off if you skip a weekly report.

Um; let’s save the next phone call: What do I do when I receive the paycheck? What counts is when you work, not when you’re paid. If you don’t actually work that week, say you didn’t work.

+2 Scoppe: How the coronavirus transformed Henry McMaster into an all-powerful governor South Carolina’s governor is among the weakest in the nation. But declare a state of emergency, and his powers become the stuff of despots’ dreams.

It wasn’t terribly difficult, but it was absolutely not something I could have maneuvered without calling for direction, and for human intervention at that crucial early step.

It’s unrealistic to expect a state agency to ramp up overnight from 2,000 new claims a week to 31,000 and then 65,000 the next. So if you’re trying to get through, be patient, as difficult as that must be for people who don’t have a severance package and a healthy savings account.

There’s probably little the agency can do to fix its persnickety computer program on the fly, although it needs to longer term. But it certainly can hire a couple of people who aren’t steeped in bureaucratize to tweak those questions. It can survey the staff to find out what people are asking when they resort to a phone call — and add that information to the FAQs. And it needs to. People can only file online if the website answers all their questions.