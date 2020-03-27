Scoppe: 'Essential' or not, churches can still worship in all of SC

I got an email from my priest late Thursday night worried about the stay-at-home ordinance the Columbia City Council had adopted a few hours earlier in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I read that churches are not listed as essential businesses, however I hope that does not mean we can't continue to go ahead with our streamed liturgies,” he wrote, asking me to look into it before I came to church to livestream our Friday Rosary service.

I didn’t think it would be helpful to assure him that the city would be laughed out of court if it tried to stop a church from bringing together a half-dozen people to livestream its Mass but allowed those same people to congregate in a liquor store. He would prefer not to be arrested to begin with.

So I reached out to Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, who quickly assured me that “constitutionally protected religious freedom controls here.”

Friday morning, Charleston spokesman Jack O’Toole sent me the latest version of Charleston’s stay-at-home ordinance (on which Columbia’s is modeled, right down to the exemption for the Ports Authority), which was amended Thursday to add a new exemption: “Pastoral Care including, preparing for religious services, performing acts directed towards the healing, sustaining, guiding, reconciling and nurturing of persons.”

The question of what Charleston and Columbia have in their lockdown ordinances becomes moot if they rescind those ordinances — as they should — in light of a solid attorney general’s opinion Friday that state law doesn't allow local governments to order curfews. (This is, after all, South Carolina.)

But even if the cities foolishly attempt to enforce those ordinances — ensuring expensive losses in the inevitable lawsuits by businesses harmed by them — the question of what churches can and can’t do in a pandemic is still relevant.

Even more relevant is what they should and shouldn’t do.

First, can and can't: They are free to ignore Gov. Henry McMaster's Monday order that has been misinterpreted as prohibiting more than three people (it’s three or more, which means more than two) from congregating outside their homes and businesses.

As S.C. Solicitor General Bob Cook explained in a Tuesday letter to SLED Chief Robert Keel, the crackdown “should be applied such that gatherings involving established, fundamental constitutional protections should be authorized, even if prudence dictates they be discouraged.”

He added that Mr. McMaster had assured Attorney General Alan Wilson that “it was never the intent of his executive order to deal with anything other than boisterous crowds and unruly behavior” and “stated in no uncertain terms that the restriction on activities was not intended, nor should it be construed, to infringe upon any fundamental constitutional rights.” Defined as, first and foremost, “freedom of religion inherent in a church or other religious meeting.”

That all changes if the governor orders a blanket or near-blanket restriction on movement, because the courts have found that states may limit even the freedom of religion if they have a compelling interest in doing so. While South Carolina doesn’t have a compelling interest in shutting down churches while it lets Lowe's, Walmart, real estate brokerages, law offices and liquor stores stay open, it could have a compelling interest in shuttering everything except, say, hospitals, grocery stores and pharmacies.

Of course, none of this means that places of worship should throw open their doors to hordes of people packed into the pews, exchanging handshakes, hugs and kisses, or crowding around a potluck in the parish hall.

One of the biggest problems in our society is that too many people forget that with great freedom comes great responsibility.

Fortunately, churches were early adopters of what were then just social-distancing recommendations, in large part because their call is to care for our neighbors, which has to include not making them sick.

Churches also have been scrambling — just like schools and businesses, but often with shoestring budgets and over-stretched volunteers — to create online worship spaces for their parishioners. Because we need our faith, and our faith communities, now more than ever.