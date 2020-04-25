Scoppe: DHEC only released nursing home data after wrongly claiming it was illegal

On Tuesday evening, DHEC released the names of South Carolina’s 46 nursing homes where residents or employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus “To better define the scope of COVID-19 within South Carolina nursing homes and similar facilities.” It promised to release death numbers next week.

The main question the announcement raised — besides what in the world is going on at Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center in Hanahan — is what took state health officials so long.

After all, nursing homes are the onshore cruise ships of the coronavirus — with vulnerable, elderly populations largely confined in too-small spaces. Relatives of residents who aren’t infected deserve to know if there’s an outbreak, so they can consider moving their relatives some place where they aren’t surrounded by people who are.

In particular, DHEC didn’t explain why it had refused to release that information four days earlier when a Mount Pleasant man requested it. Or why it told Frank Heindel that it didn’t have to release the information under the state’s Freedom of Information Act and that four public health laws actually prohibited its release. Or why it also told Columbia’s State newspaper that it was against the law to provide such private personal information. Yes, I know, but hold that thought.

When I asked DHEC what had changed since the previous Friday, a spokeswoman sent me a lengthy response explaining how the virus spreads and saying the agency “decided to release this information to better inform communities of this risk and to help protect nursing home residents, many of whom have chronic medical conditions and are at highest risk for complications or death from COVID19 infection.”

That’s a very good public health explanation. But it doesn’t answer the legal question, so I asked more pointedly: Had the agency reassessed the law or simply decided to ignore it? This time, a spokeswoman said DHEC had been “concerned an individual could possibly be identified if it released the information requested,” but later decided the chance was minimal.

So good for that reassessment. But while the agency says the timing was unrelated, the fact is that it didn’t come until after DHEC told Mr. Heindel his request was closed, and after he filed the lawsuit, and after a newspaper and multiple TV stations ran news stories about it. What if he hadn’t sued?

The problem isn’t a one-time error. It’s a pattern, not just at DHEC but at numerous state and local agencies.

SC coroners face unclear laws on whether they have to identify coronavirus victims Unclear laws have left an essential question unanswered during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — do South Carolina's coroners need to publicly identify victims who succumb to the illness.

This isn’t a complicated legal question. Four of the laws DHEC cited are designed to protect individuals’ medical records. Perhaps releasing the names of nursing homes where patients died could in theory allow someone to figure out an individual’s cause of death. Maybe. (Unfortunately, the state attorney general’s opinion that says, between its waffling, that a court probably would consider that private information appears sound.) Simply revealing the number of positive tests wouldn’t identify anyone.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Mr. Heindel’s lawsuit argues that DHEC’s response was “bad faith” and amounted to “an obstruction of justice and an outrageous bureaucratic ploy.” I don’t know about obstruction, but it’s hard to argue with the two other charges.

Those first four laws are specific to DHEC, so of limited potential for abuse. The more egregious part of the denial was its use of Section 30-4-40(a)(2) of the S.C. Code of Laws, which the agency described as exempting from disclosure “information of a personal nature where the public disclosure thereof would constitute unreasonable invasion of personal privacy.”

Section 30-4-40(a)(2) does in fact include those words. But taken out of context, they constitute a grotesque overstatement of what the law actually allows government agencies to hide from the public. And taking them out of context is nothing new: This is one of the most frequently abused exemptions in the state Freedom of Information Act.

The very next sentence of the law says that information of a personal nature “shall include, but not be limited to, information as to gross receipts contained in applications for business licenses, information relating to public records which include the name, address, and telephone number or other such information of an individual or individuals who are handicapped or disabled when the information is requested for person-to-person commercial solicitation of handicapped persons solely by virtue of their handicap, and any audio recording of the final statements of a dying victim in a call to 911 emergency services.”

Editorial: SC government needs to stop keeping secrets from the public South Carolina’s Freedom of Information law has always had two major flaws: It allows our government to keep way too much information secret, and it’s routinely ignored.

Read that again: State law says that even someone’s home phone number is not “information of a personal nature” unless that someone is handicapped and the person requesting it intends to use it to solicit the handicapped person based solely on the fact that the person is handicapped.

And DHEC thought the names of nursing homes where someone tested positive for COVID-19 was “information of a personal nature”? At least it didn’t claim that this law required it to hide the information, as other agencies do, routinely, in order to hide the names of employees who have been fired. For cause.

Nobody in a decision-making position is stupid enough to believe that.

But DHEC and other state and local governments apparently figure we’re too lazy to read the law to see what it actually says. Unfortunately, they’re usually right.