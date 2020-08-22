Scoppe: COVID killed SC reforms, but maybe it injected some realism into the Legislature

When 2020 started, House Speaker Jay Lucas had an ambitious agenda: Get his 2019 education overhaul plan to the governor’s desk and supplement it with a 2020 plan to expand and improve early childhood education, give teachers another big pay raise, settle the fate of Santee Cooper once and for all, and “reform” the income tax, by which Republicans at the Statehouse mean “cut income taxes.”

Eight months later, none of that is accomplished. And — no surprise here — none of it will be.

Instead, his now-modest goals for the frustrating year that has become 2020 are to ensure that South Carolinians can vote safely in November, make the best use of South Carolina’s remaining $670 million in federal coronavirus relief funds and pass a budget for the current fiscal year. And he’s not even sure about that last part anymore.

I caught up with Mr. Lucas this week because it felt like it was time to assess where the Legislature is on doing the work of South Carolina in the midst of a pandemic. And he’s something of a barometer for our Legislature, in scope if not in precise contours: What comes out of the Legislature is generally a Senate-scaled-back version of the House agenda, and if Mr. Lucas isn’t precisely the personification of the House, he certainly has his finger on its pulse.

In May, Mr. Lucas told the House that he expected the Legislature “will make up most of the time that we have missed, coming back and dealing with things that are of importance to this body” over the summer and fall. It didn’t work out that way.

Lawmakers returned for a single day in June, and then, with coronavirus infection rates soaring rather than tapering off as predicted, and no movement in negotiations with the Senate over big-ticket items, they stayed home.

Senate President Harvey Peeler announced on Monday that he would bring the Senate out of hibernation on Sept. 2 to pass legislation to “protect the voter and the vote” in the November election, although Mr. Lucas says the House can handle that during the two weeks both bodies are scheduled to be in session starting two weeks later.

Allowing all registered voters to cast absentee ballots and giving election officials more time to count ballots are his must-do tasks; what if anything else is included depends in large part on what the Senate does.

“I’m not sure they have a plan yet, but we’re talking with them almost daily about where they are,” he says. “We’re certainly going to do something there; what that something is, we’re going to see what the Senate produces.”

It’s a common theme, and one that shouldn’t be mistaken for passivity or deference. Rather, it’s a House leader doing something smart that House leaders (and Senate leaders) have rarely done: recognize that what one half of the General Assembly does is meaningless if the other half doesn’t do the same thing. Particularly when the clock plays such an outsize role as it has since COVID-19 came to South Carolina, and sent legislators scurrying out of the Statehouse.

“One thing the pandemic has done is it has made the House and Senate work more closely together,” Mr. Lucas tells me. The abbreviated work schedule with fits and starts of time in session means that on issue after issue, “unless we have substantial agreement with the Senate, we can’t get it accomplished.”

That still leaves room for movement on a lot of mid-level legislation that has passed one body; Mr. Lucas cites a years-long effort to standardize business license taxes as an example. But not education reform, where the House and Senate remain far apart on the details of major packages both passed to eliminate some standardized tests, improve teachers working conditions and allow the state to replace school boards in failing districts.

Certainly not Santee Cooper, which led to the meltdown in April that taught House leaders a vital lesson about the need to have Senate buy-in, not just among the leadership but down through the ranks.

And maybe not even this year’s state budget, although that’s less about agreement with the Senate and more about Mr. Lucas’ own concerns — echoed on Thursday by Gov. Henry McMaster — that the trajectory of the recession still might be too unclear in a month for lawmakers to replace the temporary budget we’ve been operating under since July.

But Mr. Lucas is encouraged that the Senate and House — or at least their leaders — have done a good job of working through the must-do issues, and despite all the overdue reforms that won’t get passed, he’s confident that the work House committees are doing on education and, starting in earnest this coming week, criminal justice reform will lay the groundwork for important reforms in 2021.

“I think it’s an overstatement to say I’m excited,” he says. “It’s not a good time to have to deal with these issues. But sometimes you’ve got to make lemonade out of lemons.”

And sometimes, if you sweeten it just right, that lemonade is a refreshing change.