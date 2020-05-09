Scoppe: As luck would have it, SC government was in good shape for a recession

South Carolina’s budget writers couldn’t have asked for better timing if they had been able to pick when to put our economy into a pandemic-induced coma themselves.

Unlike many states, we have plenty of money to fund state government through the fiscal year that ends June 30. So no layoffs, no furloughs, no cuts to important (or even unimportant) government programs.

And the Legislature might not have to reduce current spending levels for next year — although it probably should. But hold that thought.

It’d be nice to think our relatively strong fiscal position was planned, but it’s mostly the result of a series of miscalculations, and lucky timing.

In November, the state’s Board of Economic Advisors announced that it had been underestimating how fast South Carolina’s economy was growing for the previous 30 months. That meant it had low-balled our projected tax collections, which meant there would be more than $1 billion for lawmakers to spend this year on roads, deferred maintenance and other one-time expenditures. It also meant recurring state revenue — which pays teachers and troopers and keeps the lights on at DHEC and the courts operating — would top $10 billion in the year that starts July 1, which is $800 million more than this year.

The BEA could have adjusted that base upward several months earlier, and if it had done that, the Legislature would have spent a lot more in this year’s budget, and we might be facing furloughs, at least.

But the board picked November to make this massive upward adjustment because 1) it’s extraordinarily conservative in projecting revenue growth, as we want it to be, and 2) the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis had just adjusted its own numbers to show South Carolina’s personal income was growing much faster than it had thought — which convinced the BEA that the rising tax collections weren’t a fluke.

In fact, South Carolina’s economy grew so fast until mid-March that even those higher forecasts turned out to be too low. So despite the coronacrash, the board projected Friday that the state would still collect $40 million more than necessary to cover this year’s spending. Now, that’s $527 million less than it had expected just two month earlier, and lawmakers had big plans for that $527 million, but they hadn’t spent it yet, so no one has to be laid off or furloughed and no other cuts have to be made before June 30.

The BEA’s latest projection for the fiscal year that starts July 1 is that tax collections will grow by $186 million. That’s a lot less than the $887 million it had projected pre-coronavirus, but it means lawmakers simply won’t be able to increase spending as much as they had hoped to next year. Which is the difference between getting a smaller raise than you expected as opposed to getting a pay cut.

None of this is to say that the coronarecession will be without pain to state government, for several reasons:

• Giving state agencies the same amount of money they got this year means saying goodbye to those large raises for teachers, at the moment our state seemed finally to be turning a corner on years of neglect.

• Colleges get only a tiny portion of their funding from the budget, and they likely face a big drop in tuition income.

• The projections assume that COVID-19 won’t come roaring back even stronger in the fall or winter, and do even more damage to the economy, and that this will be a brief, “U” or even “V” shaped recession.

• A reform adopted after the last recession means a mid-year budget shortfall would be more painful than it used to be. When the Legislature increased the state’s rainy day fund from 5% to 7% of the budget, it also changed what happens if tax collections drop too low to fund the already passed budget. Used to be, the state dipped into the rainy day fund immediately; now, a mid-year revenue shortfall triggers an automatic across-the-board spending cut before the rainy day funds can be tapped.

All of this means that when lawmakers write next year’s regular state budget — they hope to pass a temporary measure this week to keep government operating until late summer, when maybe we’ll have a clearer economic picture — they might decide to spend less than forecasters project, just to be extra careful. And they probably should.

That will involve some hard choices, which we’ll be talking a lot about between now and then.

For now, though, we can celebrate the fact that we’re going into this time of uncertainty in much better fiscal shape than we deserve.