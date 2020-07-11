Scoppe: A pediatrician's prayer for socially isolated, suicidal 8-year-olds, and all of us

People who spent Wednesday paying attention to the president might think the push to get kids back in the classroom next month is just another way to downplay the dangers of COVID-19, and troll the teacher unions.

People who listened to Dr. Deborah Greenhouse would not.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Columbia pediatrician — whose longtime advocacy for gun restrictions, Medicaid expansion and other public-health causes would make it hard to confuse her with part of the “coronavirus is a hoax” crowd — walked an S.C. Senate panel through the reasons the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging policymakers to make having students “physically present in school” this fall their priority.

She acknowledged that “everyone’s fear of reopening in the time of COVID is valid” and said she respected parents who choose not to send their kids back to the classroom. But then she drilled down to “specific facts about the pediatric population” that need to be understood: They don’t get very sick from COVID-19, they rarely spread the disease to adults, and in school they can be kept in small groups and wear masks to limit their risk of infection.

She told senators about a Columbia cheer gym that opened May 18 with 3- to 19-year-olds practicing five days a week; none of the children or staff has gotten sick. She reported that the children’s hospital in Columbia has treated 13 COVID-19 patients since October — and 592 influenza patients. That 12 children nationally have died from COVID, and 592 from influenza. (On Saturday, DHEC reported the first S.C. child death from COVID-19.)

She talked about the 10,000 children our state hasn’t been able to find since they were last in school on March 13, about child abuse and neglect that’s going undetected, about how the A-B schedules that school districts are leaning toward will widen the socioeconomic gaps and impoverish even more kids by keeping parents out of work — including the 14% to 18% of health care workers who won’t be able to work if their kids aren’t back in school full-time. About how “every single pediatrician can relate stories of children with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts related to social isolation.”

She pushed aside her prepared remarks and continued. “I personally have never seen the level of mental health problems that I am dealing with right now related directly to school closures,” she said. “I’ve never before had children say in my office ‘Please, Dr. Greenhouse, please help them figure out how to open schools again. I want to go back to school.’ I heard that four times. This morning.”

This is not someone who had an awful morning and decided she had to rush over to the Statehouse to let policymakers know what she had just heard; she was a scheduled, on-the-agenda speaker.

“I had two suicidal patients in my office in the last 24 hours,” she says. “I’m not talking about teenagers. ... This is 8-, 9-, 10-year-olds saying they don’t want to be here anymore, because they’re so isolated that they don’t feel like they have anything to live for, and these kids understand what that means. We have to take that seriously.”

Let that sink in.

And yes, take it seriously.

If they didn’t already believe we have to get the schools open — and some did — the senators are convinced now. Democrats and Republicans. Black and white. Male and female. They ask if pediatricians can work with them to chart a path forward. They ask what they need to do. (Close the bars, close indoor dining at restaurants, require everyone to wear a mask, she says.)

The one exception, Sen. Kevin Johnson, worries that the infection rate is just too high, that the community will panic if there’s an outbreak at a school, that medically vulnerable teachers and other school employees can’t risk going back to school.

Yes, Dr. Greenhouse tells him, there are risks. Some school employees shouldn’t return to school; some students shouldn’t. But she returns to the idea of balancing risks.

“These suicidal 8- and 9-year-olds, if we don’t open the schools, some of them will succeed,” she says. “We can talk every day about making sure every firearm in the house is locked up, and making sure that all the pills are locked up and all of those things, but some of those children are going to succeed if we can’t get them back in school. So it’s a trade-off. There’s no win-win situation here, and it is fluid, and I am praying every night that these rates drop, and I am praying that the masks make a difference, and I’m praying that South Carolinians as a whole can make good decisions, and that our behaviors can change to adapt to this, because that’s what it’s going to take.”

Amen.