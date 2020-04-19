Economic impact checks, those $1,200 payments that were part of the federal CARES Act, started arriving in tens of millions of bank accounts last week.

Some people who are eligible won't get that money right away, for reasons I'll explain, but the U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS expected that more than 80 million would receive the money via direct deposit by April 15.

Those who qualify — by not having too high an income — and have electronic banking information on file with the IRS for prior tax refunds or payments will get the checks first. Eligible Social Security beneficiaries and railroad retirement recipients will be automatically sent their economic impact payments, regardless of whether they filed tax returns in 2019 or 2018.

The $1,200 checks go to people whose adjusted gross income didn't exceed $75,000 in 2019 — or $112,500 for head of household filers, or $150,000 for those married and filing jointly. A sliding scale reduces the payouts to those earning up to $99,000 or $136,500 or $198,000, respectively. Also, those thresholds increase by $10,000 for each child under 17.

For those who didn't file 2019 returns yet — the deadline was extended to July 15 this year — the IRS will look at 2018 returns to determine eligibility.

Now, a lot may have happened since 2018. Incomes can change, people grow older, babies are born, and people die — all things that could change eligibility.

The good news is that those who get a check based on a 2018 return don't have to pay back the money if it turns out they earned too much in 2019.

Conversely, those who don't immediately get a check based on their 2018 return could get one if their 2019 or 2020 return showed they did qualify.

People can check on the status of economic impact checks at: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments. Taxpayers who previously filed returns but didn't include banking information can add it online, to get payments direct-deposited. Those without online banking information will eventually get a paper check in the mail.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

If the rules seem loose, that's because the goal is to quickly put cash into people's hands during this unprecedented economic shutdown that's sent the unemployment rate soaring. Many people need that money immediately to pay rent or make loan payments.

Anyone who has remained employed and has no urgent need for the extra cash should know that, should they care to donate to the less fortunate, the CARES Act created a $300 tax deduction for charitable contributions made this year. It can be claimed without itemizing.

Unfortunately, whenever there's a crisis there are always scammers waiting to take advantage. Beware of any emails or phone calls that claim to be related to the federal checks, particularly those seeking personal information or payments of any kind.

For many, particularly the suddenly unemployed, a $1,200 check will help just a bit. Those facing trouble paying bills should check with their landlords or mortgage companies, the banks that hold their car loans and other creditors.

Many lenders are offering to postpone payments for several months. For example, Ally Financial announced that it will defer payments for auto loan and mortgage customers for up to 120 days.

Usually, being allowed to postpone some payments means that interest will keep accruing, but that could be a fair price to pay for skipping several months of payments.

Among the flurry of economic news related to COVID-19, Charleston County announced Thursday that it will be getting almost $1.63 million in federal money "to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic."

Those dollars can be used for things such as helping vulnerable residents with housing, medical services and legal assistance. Want to help the county decide how to spend the money? Then fill out an online survey by noon Monday at https://forms.gle/WwyQFoV3Xo9JQUdn9.