SC workplace inspectors investigating 99 coronavirus-related complaints amid pandemic

South Carolina's occupational safety and health inspectors are investigating 99 workplace complaints related to the novel coronavirus as Gov. Henry McMaster starts to loosen public health restrictions for segments of the economy.

Those ongoing investigations are only part of the roughly 300 emails, phone calls and written complaints the S.C. Occupational Safety and Health Administration received about COVID-19 since the middle of March, according to information released by the agency on Friday.

The numbers highlight the type of concerns being voiced by workers in South Carolina as businesses try to operate or restart during the public health crisis. These early protests by workers could serve as a prelude as state leaders prepare to allow more businesses to reopen amid the pandemic.

McMaster allowed select retailers to reopen their doors last week, and some of the state's large manufacturers, like Boeing, are restarting factories next week after ceasing operations in early April.

Lesia Kudelka, a spokeswoman for OSHA, said the roughly 135 formal complaints the agency received thus far include concerns about an inadequate amount of personal protective equipment and individuals continuing to work even though they had symptoms for the virus.

Other workers reported their companies for not complying with social distancing advice, or not listening or acting on employee complaints about the virus, she said.

The individual details from most of the complaints, however, will remain a secret for now. The state agency, Kudelka said, is required by state law to withhold complaints that are still under investigation, even if they are requested under South Carolina's freedom of information law.

“All occupational safety and health files will become available for public viewing after the employer has acknowledged receipt of the citation or after a decision has been made not to issue a citation," she said.

South Carolina is one of 22 states in the country that regulates occupational safety and health in private and public workplaces. That means state employees inspect offices, factories and other occupational settings, not federal officials.

The health and safety complaints about COVID-19 is not unique to South Carolina. The Washington Post obtained thousands of worker complaints from federal OSHA offices throughout the country in early April.

The newspaper reported on the contents of those complaints, which were released under the federal government's Freedom of Information Act. The story highlighted many complaints similar to the ones SC OSHA continues to field.

It's with that backdrop that businesses throughout the United States are trying to gauge what type of legal liability they could face if they call their employees back to work in the coming weeks and months.

State and local chambers of commerce across the country are closely monitoring health and safety issues amid the pandemic and are discussing the legal implications with their members.

Ted Pitts, the president and CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, said legal liability is the biggest question that large and small businesses in the state are asking him about. That includes potential lawsuits by workers and customers.

"They worry that, when they open back up, they are opening themselves up to potential litigation," Pitts said.

As a result, the state chamber and its members are considering asking the South Carolina Legislature to pass a temporary law that would protect businesses from some litigation. Pitts said the temporary change in law would ensure there is a "safe harbor" for businesses that follow some basic safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We are not trying to protect a business that doesn't follow safety precautions," Pitts said.

The issue could be particularly fraught since workers who are currently collecting unemployment insurance in South Carolina may not have a choice about whether they return to their jobs.

Dan Ellzey, the director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, encouraged companies last week to report any workers who declined to leave unemployment and take up their old positions.

The state's OSHA office, Kudelka said, would immediately investigate any complaint alleging a violation that may be a "imminent health threat to employees." The agency, she added, takes all complaints seriously.

"All employers are required to provide safe and healthy worksites," Kudelka said. "Given the uniqueness of this situation, SC OSHA continues to refer employers to OSHA and CDC guidance on how to assess their worksites and steps to take to make sure their sites are as safe as possible."