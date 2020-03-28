SC woman who was going to hike Everest in May refocuses after canceled trip

Cokie Berenyi planned on spending spring in Nepal.

She'd already spent the better part of $100,000 preparing to scale Mount Everest. It would be her fifth mountain on a lifelong quest to climb the world's Seven Summits.

But the coronavirus stopped her.

At 12:20 a.m. March 13, Berenyi received an email from her hiking guide: "With a heavy heart, the government of Nepal has officially cancelled all spring climbing expeditions, including Everest."

"I’m never awake at 12:20," Berenyi recalled. But on this night, she was.

"I was shocked. Tears ran down my face and I went to sleep."

The BBC reported when all Everest hiking expeditions were canceled that the Nepalese government charges $11,000 per hiking permit and typically earns an average $4 million in revenue from Everest climbers who must pay the government fee.

"And that's not including fees that are typically paid to the travel companies, which can also run up tens of thousands," according to the BBC report.

Berenyi spent more than $70,000 on her guide alone.

She took out a travel insurance policy that she thought would allow her to recoup her money for any reason if the trip was canceled, but the insurance company has only offered to apply the payment she already made to a future expedition.

The morning after she received his email, she realized how much the cancellation had upended her routine.

"My whole framework for my day has changed — even down to what I can eat," she said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Berenyi had been trying to gain weight before the trip to offset the calorie deficiency she anticipated to experience during the weeks-long trek. Leading up to the cancellation, she also spent several hours a day working out, typically walking on a steep incline with an oxygen deprivation mask to mimic the conditions in the Himalayas. She had encased her bed in a special tent to deprive herself of oxygen when she slept — all in an attempt to acclimate herself to the mountain's harsh environment.

"I was finalizing my estate plan. I was getting a bunch of legal stuff done," said Berenyi, 46, who is raising two teenage daughters. "I almost feel like the mountain’s closed for me. It’s almost like the decision couldn’t have been any easier.

Hundreds of people attempt to hike Mount Everest every year, and the number has been growing substantially in recent memory. In 2019, 12 people, including three Americans, died on the mountain, many from exhaustion during descent. It was one of the deadliest years on record.

As a financial planner, Berenyi hasn't had much time to grieve over her trip's cancellation. As the stock market has yo-yoed in response to the growing pandemic, her focus has been solely on work.

"I’m in hunker-down biz mode. I’m managing hundreds of millions of assets of people who want to retire, who are retired," she said. "I would feel horrible about the idea of leaving my clients (during this crisis)."

But she's still trying to raise money for the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina. She previously launched a campaign called "Everyday Everest" to fund a mobile health unit for the hospital that will provide cancer screenings to residents in rural parts of the state. She's already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

So instead of summiting Everest on May 17, as she planned to do, she's going to walk an equivalent 25 miles around Charleston on that day to raise awareness for her cause.

"Everyone is having to pivot in life right now and it’s about using all these pivots for good," Berenyi said. "I've been grounded and I can’t go to Everest. How am I going to leverage that?"

She plans to reschedule her Everest trip for next spring.