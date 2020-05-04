SC woman accused of violating coronavirus order, licking hands, touching food

Authorities in Sumter arrested a woman on Saturday accused of licking her hands, coughing and touching several items at a grocery store and a sandwich shop.
Shenir Gibson Holliday, 38, of Sumter was arrested by Sumter police officers, who responded to a call of a suspicious person at an IGA grocery store on Pinewood Road, authorities said.
Officers found the woman in the store's parking lot and identified her as the suspect in a hand licking incident at the Sub Station II sandwich shop on Peach Orchard Road in unincorporated Sumter County, authorities said.
"Officers reviewed video footage inside the IGA, which showed the woman licking her hands and coughing before pulling on freezer doors and touching food items," according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. "She also was seen doing the same in the dry food section of the store."
Investigations by police officers and sheriff's deputies are ongoing.
Holliday was charged by police with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering. She was also issued a citation for violating South Carolina's work or home order, which was in place at the time but expired Monday morning.
The sheriff's office filed the same charges against her "for a similar incident" at the sandwich shop.
Bail was set Sunday at $100,000, court records show. Holliday was ordered to stay away from the grocery store and the sandwich shop.
She was also ordered to undergo testing for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the sheriff's office said.