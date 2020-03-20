SC withholding unemployment claim numbers on the order of Trump administration

South Carolina officials are withholding information about the exact number of unemployment claims they are fielding on orders from President Donald Trump's administration, which implored states to keep that information under wraps for now.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce confirmed Friday that federal officials advised the state not to release hard numbers on how many people were filing new unemployment claims this week as businesses laid off hundreds and the state's economy contracted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported Friday the U.S. Department of Labor sent an email to states across the country asking them to keep those figures private at least until next week.

That email, according to the newspapers, told state officials to only "provide information using generalities."

The message suggested state officials could explain that unemployment claims were "very high" or that they were witnessing a "large increase."

But they were not supposed to provide "numeric values to the public," Gay Gilbert, an administrator for the federal unemployment insurance program, told state officials.

Other states seemingly ignored that guidance. Officials in states like Ohio, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Kansas, Pennsylvania and California provided the media and the public with daily unemployment claim numbers.

But not South Carolina.

Bill Rogers, the executive director of the S.C. Press Association, said he doesn't understand why the is state withholding public information at the behest of the federal government.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"It's an unusual time," Rogers said. "But I don't think it would be appropriate for the federal government to ask a state to violate its freedom of information laws."

"I don't think that's right and I don't think it's legal," he added.

The Post and Courier has repeatedly asked state officials since Monday to release information on the exact number of unemployment claims they were processing on a daily basis. The newspaper did so to try to get a more accurate picture of how hard the state's economy is being hit by the public health crisis.

Dorothy Weaver, a spokeswoman for DEW, said the state agency asked federal officials for permission to release more up-to-date numbers on unemployment claims to the public this week.

"We reached out to (the Department of Labor) again to verify and have been instructed we are not to release specific numbers for (unemployment insurance) claims," the agency announced Friday on Twitter. "We are working to be as transparent as possible while following guidelines that are in place."

Dan Ellzey, the executive director of DEW, did tell members of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday that the state was witnessing a "dramatic increase" in claims.

And on Thursday, the state agency did publicly announce it had already collected 400 percent more unemployment claims compared with the previous week.

As a result, The Post and Courier did its own math and was able to estimate that the number of new unemployment claims in the state was about 10,000 applications.

But a more accurate tally remains unavailable.

That means South Carolinians seeking information on the state economy will need to wait until next Thursday, when federal officials are expected to release this week's numbers for the entire country.