SC will test all nursing homes for coronavirus as deaths statewide pass 300

As South Carolina said over 300 coronavirus patients had died so far due to the pandemic, the state announced on Wednesday it would begin testing all staff and residents at nursing homes. Another nine deaths and 97 cases were reported on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 6,936 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 305 of whom have died, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. As of Tuesday, nearly 77,500 people had been tested.

Tuesday and Wednesday were the first back-to-back days in which DHEC reported fewer than 100 new cases since March 27. Tuesday, 93 new cases were reported.

The department also reported 8,716 daily tests had been conducted, by far the largest number since DHEC began consistently releasing testing data in early April.

DHEC said Wednesday it would test all nursing home staff and residents for COVID-19 beginning next week.

The department will begin testing the nearly 40,000 people with a group of about 15,000 subjects at 74 facilities May 11. Some of the facilities volunteered to undergo testing as early as possible, while others were chosen based on risk.

Officials expect to complete testing at the state's 194 facilities by the end of May.

The majority of patients who have died since contracting the novel coronavirus were elderly, including all nine who died between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

The most recent victims include two people each from Florence and Richland counties, as well as one apiece from Allendale, Charleston, Lexington, Williamsburg and York counties.

The Allendale victim, Bryan Furman, was an inmate at Allendale Correctional Institution who had been hospitalized Monday and tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Furman, 60, was one of 15 Allendale inmates who tested positive for coronavirus, and the second to die. Eight staff members have self-reported positive tests, according to the department and the prison is on lockdown.

As of Wednesday, 30 staff and 39 inmates were infected, by the department's count.

"It is absolutely essential that those with the authority to act do everything in their immense power to prevent future deaths from COVID-19 in correctional settings," the state ACLU chapter said in a statement released after the first inmate's death was announced Tuesday. "This includes ordering mass testing of all incarcerated people and staff and substantially reducing the number of people held in South Carolina's prisons and jails."

Projections posted on DHEC's website anticipate over 1,100 deaths by early August.