SC wanted a new plan to contain diseases at state ports. It dropped those plans March 13

As reports of a dangerous new virus trickled out of China, South Carolina sought guidance on crafting a plan to help prevent contagious diseases from spreading to the state’s more than 5 million residents.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control launched a search in early January for a company that could advise the state on how to better coordinate its response to potentially infected travelers coming into South Carolina.

State health officials wanted the plan to include the Port of Charleston and South Carolina’s four largest airports, which handled nearly 12 million airline and cruise ship passengers last year.

But state leaders officially dropped the planning effort earlier this month, claiming the bids they received were too expensive.

They were also far too late to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

By that point, the virus, known as COVID-19, had spread throughout the United States and South Carolina. It would soon shut down events, close schools, strain the health care system and decimate the state's once-booming economy.

Even if the response plan had been in place, it's very unlikely the state would have been able to catch every person infected with coronavirus from coming back from places like China, Italy and South Korea.

President Donald Trump didn’t restrict travel from China until more than a week after the United States reported its first case of the novel coronavirus in Washington state.

But South Carolina’s attempt to beef up its response to infectious diseases at its airports and main shipping terminal highlights how long it can take for the state to put new public health guidelines in place.

South Carolina's statewide pandemic response plan is roughly three years old now, even though that document is required to be updated every two years.

DHEC began tossing around the idea of creating a comprehensive plan for how to isolate airline passengers and people disembarking from ships in Charleston in 2018, according to the agency.

But it didn't seek out companies that could produce that "communicable disease response plan" until the beginning of this year— as the world watched coronavirus spread across the globe.

DHEC said the timing had nothing to do with the news out of China in December that people were dying from a new pneumonia-like illness.

"This project was identified in 2018 during regular review of agency and state plans," DHEC officials said in a statement Sunday. "Details for soliciting development of the plan had been ongoing since 2018, and the finalized solicitation was posted Jan. 6."

Enough money?

South Carolina's search for guidance on how to better contain contagious diseases at its ports also showcases the amount of funding the state has allocated for that type of planning.

DHEC told interested companies that it was willing to pay somewhere around $50,000 for the new disease plan.

One business submitted a bid estimating the plan the state was asking for would actually cost roughly $201,000.

Another bidder said it would do the work for just over $55,000. But state officials questioned whether that company was capable of finishing the job, which was expected to take a year to complete.

The bidding process was called off on March 13.

And as a result, South Carolina continues to operate without a fully coordinated plan for how to isolate travelers suspected of carrying a disease from another part of the country or the world.

DHEC said it planned to hire a state employee, using temporary grant funding, to update and standardize the communicable disease plans at the state's major ports of entry.

While that staffer gets to work, DHEC said it will fall back on any existing guidance that is in place at the state's airports and the Port of Charleston.

Planning for contagion

The Post and Courier contacted the state's four largest airports and the South Carolina Ports Authority on Monday asking whether they had their own disease plans in place.

Officials at the Myrtle Beach International Airport could not provide that information on Monday. The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said it did not have its own plan, but followed industry guidelines and directives from the federal government.

The Columbia Metropolitan Airport does have a pandemic plan of its own, said spokeswoman Kim Jamieson. It calls for the airport near South Carolina's capital city to alert local health officials if someone on an incoming flight is suspected of carrying a communicable disease.

Paul Campbell, executive director of the Charleston International Airport, said he was unsure if the largest airport in the state had a formal disease plan. But the growing airport, he said, doesn't have the ability to quarantine people anyway.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently operates 20 quarantine stations at major ports of entry across the nation.

The Atlanta station oversees some 268,000 international cruise and cargo ship passengers and crew in a four-state region that includes South Carolina. The top regional seaports are in Charleston and Savannah. The station also services Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, which handles 5.3 million international passengers annually.

Federal studies suggest South Carolina's airports aren't the only ones that could use some clarity when it comes to handling infectious diseases that can spring up across the globe.

A December 2015 report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that 14 of the nation’s largest airports surveyed, including Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, had established plans for dealing with communicable disease threats from abroad.

But that report, coming on the heels of the worldwide Ebola scare, found that nobody was actually tracking how many other airports had similar plans available. The report suggested the nation as a whole lacked a comprehensive strategy for preventing the spread of viruses through air travel.

What’s more, the Federal Aviation Administration reported the plans that do exist at other airports might not be adequate during a nationwide epidemic, according to the report.

It's just as unclear what procedures are in place at the Port of Charleston, one of the busiest ports and cargo terminals on the East Coast. Liz Crumley, a spokeswoman for the Ports Authority, emphasized that the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection regulates the ships and crews coming in and out of the port.

In a videotaped message earlier this month, S.C. Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome said the state agency was doing everything possible to keep the port operating while minimizing exposure to its workers. He stressed that the port was open for business as normal.

Other officials indicated the ports authority was shifting personnel to allow for so-called "social distancing." But port officials made no mention of screening or isolating the crews from incoming ships.

The absence of a set screening process for people getting off the docks in Charleston alarmed city residents and elected leaders earlier this month.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and state Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, both wanted assurances that passengers returning from a cruise through the Bahamas were being screened for the coronavirus before leaving the ship.

Passengers who disembarked from the Sunshine in Charleston on March 16, however, said any checks that did occur were minor. Some were simply asked whether they had been feeling ill. About 1,100 crew members have remained confined to the ship, though they are reported to be in good health.

"Those are the kind of things we should have set protocols for," Senn said Monday.

She believes a statewide plan describing how South Carolina airports and its shipping terminals should deal with potentially infected travelers would be a great improvement.

"We don't always have to reinvent the wheel," Senn said. "I bet there are other states that already have set policies in place, and I suspect this is something that could be mimicked."

It's too late to halt the coronavirus before it gets through South Carolina's major airports and port, but that doesn't mean the state should stop planning for the next pandemic, she said.

Glenn Smith contributed to this report.