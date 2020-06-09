SC voters hit polls reshaped by coronavirus pandemic as absentee ballots soar

To vote in a pandemic is to don a mask in a sweltering blanket of humidity, to show a poll worker your ID through a plastic divider, to decide an election at the end of a cotton swab.

The process is familiar but rendered uncanny. The same voting machines, now set farther apart. The same touchscreen ballots, now tapped with a swab instead of a finger. The same lines, now spaced apart by duct tape on sidewalks.

South Carolina’s first pandemic primary in a century was carried out with relatively few issues Tuesday, a test run for November’s presidential election when voter turnout will be far higher.

Polling places were moved out of retirement homes and churches, which feared welcoming in hundreds of voters while the new coronavirus sneaked from person to person across the state. Instead, voters queued in school hallways and gyms that have been closed since March, when the virus began to disrupt American life.

Poll workers were harder to come by as volunteers — many of them elderly — weighed the health risks of spending a day exposed to strangers against the work of administering democracy. The state kicked in an extra $15 for workers willing to staff the polls during the pandemic.

The result was sporadic reports of longer lines and instances of confusion about which ballot a voter was supposed to receive. In most precincts, lines were short despite higher-than-expected turnout, which was muted by a wave of absentee voting that has little precedent.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, South Carolina lawmakers allowed voters for the first time to request an absentee ballot without giving a reason.

Those electors requested more than 191,000 absentee ballots for the primary, triple the previous record for a nonpresidential primary. The surge in interest happened despite relatively few tight races.

Voters considered just one statewide contest — a U.S. Senate primary challenging a heavily favored incumbent, Republican Lindsey Graham — and only one competitive contest for the U.S. House out of seven congressional districts.

Even so, the number of mail-in ballots approached that of a presidential election.

In Charleston County alone, more than 20,000 absentee ballots were returned this election, said county election official Isaac Cramer, "shattering" the roughly 16,000 mail-in ballots returned in the 2016 presidential election.

"We've never processed so many in such a compressed time," Cramer said. "It's my hope that Charleston County voters will have the ability to cast them again."

Disrupted campaigns

The primary elections capped a campaign season already disrupted by the coronavirus, which brought to a halt the old standbys of local politics, replacing meet-and-greets with Zoom meetings and handshakes with cold calls.

Joe Reynolds, a Republican challenger to Graham, spent Election Day campaigning as he has for the past month and a half: riding through Charleston in the back of a dump truck on a modern-day whistle-stop tour, tossing out stickers and trying to appeal to voters through a megaphone.

He lamented that he’d had little time in the last months of the primary to appeal to voters in person, leaving just a few weeks for retail politics.

“There’s really no substitute for the candidate standing before the voter explaining his positions and allowing the voter to ask questions,” Reynolds said. “When you’re face-to-face like that, people understand your humanity, unlike on Facebook.”

But the polls opening at 7 a.m. brought back a measure of election season normalcy. Greeting voters with his wife, Heather, at Summerville High School, Gil Gatch was trying to make up for lost time.

The steady trickle of voters arriving to the polls gave him a chance to talk to people face to face after trying to drum up votes over the phone.

"This is making up for that a little," said Gatch, a Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives.

The campaign season has seen all manner of new challenges for candidates.

In the heated race for the Republican nomination for U.S. House in the state’s 1st District, most candidates decided to host election night parties despite public health warnings against large gatherings.

One of the candidates, Nancy Mace, required tickets to get in because her event was held at Saltwater Cowboys in Mount Pleasant, and restaurants are still operating at limited capacity. The candidates were jockeying to challenge U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, a Democrat who was along the first members of Congress to contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

In Greenwood, Billy Garrett Jr., a Republican candidate for state Senate, made a few thousand cloth masks with his campaign logo for supporters, but had to ask them not to display it when they went to vote. South Carolina doesn’t allow voters to wear political paraphernalia to the polls, so Jon Parker, a consultant to Garrett, said the campaign suggested supporters wear them inside out.

New challenges

Election officials, likewise, faced a new set of challenges.

Across the state, about 250 precincts had to vote in new places because of the coronavirus, said Chris Whitmire, spokesman for the state Election Commission. Polling places were consolidated, causing confusion about where to vote and who got which ballots.

The issues appeared to be concentrated in Richland County, which had to move and combine 70 voting precincts due to shortages of poll workers. The county was hundreds of volunteers short just days before the primary. In some areas, shorthanded poll managers, many of them newly trained, made mistakes, sometimes giving voters ballots for the wrong precinct or primary election.

At a couple of polling places, incorrect ballots meant some races didn’t appear on machines for residents to cast their vote. Richland County’s interim elections director, Terry Graham, said issues were reported in at least two contests for the state House.

Margaret Sumpter, a Democratic precinct president, went to her polling place east of Columbia on Tuesday morning after hearing from voters about issues. In one case, she said, two voters who lived together told her they had been given different ballots — one with an option to vote in their House race and one without it.

“It’s not about me. It’s not about a particular candidate,” Sumpter said. “It’s about the right of people to vote for who they want to vote for.”

In Charleston County, combined polling places appeared to cause long lines at West Ashley High School, which picked up two precincts after a church asked not to host the primaries. Around the county, nine churches and retirement homes backed out of hosting polling places, moving several precincts.

Voters in West Ashley said they waited more than two hours to cast a ballot, standing outside until a couple of people passed out in the heat; later, they were allowed to wait inside. Charleston County Elections Director Joseph Debney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lines and long waits are particularly concerning in light of how the virus spreads, infecting people as it travels on tiny droplets of water. Public health experts have warned for months that people should avoid prolonged contact close with others, and disease investigators have found several instances of voters contracting the virus at their polling places.

In Wisconsin, health officials found that dozens of voters could have been contagious when they turned out to the state’s elections in April. A study last month found a strong connection between the extent of in-person voting in a community and the number of new coronavirus cases it faced a few weeks later.

Steady turnout

Election officials say voter turnout Tuesday was higher than they expected despite the risk of contracting the virus. So, thousands of South Carolinians have now done what few in this state’s history have done: They voted during a pandemic.

The pandemics of the 20th century were milder than this one, and they mostly dodged the election cycle. The last pandemic this disruptive, the 1918 Spanish flu, saw relatively few people turn out to vote because South Carolina politics were dominated by the Democratic Party.

That year’s general election was held just days after quarantine orders lifted around the state. Even so, Greenville reported “unusually light” turnout, according to newspaper reports at the time. Aiken showed “very little interest” in the 1918 election; Lee County had “no interest.” Dorchester County had a “very light vote.”

“The low turnout was perhaps caused by a bit of the pandemic and a bit of civic apathy. A larger turnout would not have altered the local results,” said Nic Butler, a historian at the Charleston County Public Library.

This year appears to have no such issue, with turnout comparable to other recent elections.

John Brunet, of Mount Pleasant, said he had never missed an election in his 52 years, and he wasn’t ready to miss this one. Pointing to his “I Voted” sticker, he said, "I feel good. I voted with my head and my heart.”

Matthew Harkness cast a ballot for just the second time. He saw the election as a "building block" to making his voice heard as a young African American man, voting as a way to do his part.

Tanya Carvajal was heartened to see people taking time off work to brave a pandemic, hot weather and long lines to vote in West Ashley. Natalia Nikolaychuk, who was born in Russia before immigrating to the U.S., was struck by the show of civic commitment.

Hours after they’d arrived, Nikolaychuk stepped outside and threw out her latex gloves, having cast a rare ballot in a pandemic.

Caitlin Byrd, Sara Coello, Adam Benson, Jessica Holdman, Gregory Yee and Fleming Smith contributed to this report.