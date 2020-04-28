SC, US home showings climb back steadily from low point in mid-April

Home showings across South Carolina remain well below pre-pandemic levels, but they have ticked up steadily since mid-April.

Home showings plummeted 71 percent on April 12 across the Palmetto State from the same time last year, but they started a sustained upward trajectory the next day, according to the ShowingTime Showing Index.

Residential showings were still down 44 percent across the state on April 27 from the same time last year, but they rose about 34 percentage points since Easter Sunday, when they reached their lowest point during the pandemic.

Showings began to plunge March 12 as the coronavirus began to close businesses and schools across the state.

The report for specific metro areas of South Carolina in April has not been released, but home showings sank in the Charleston region nearly 14 percent in March after six months of steady gains. Across the U.S. the decline was almost 18 percent in March.

"The decline has stopped," said ShowingTime chief analytics officer Daniil Cherkasskiy. "Showings are rebounding. Our data indicates they continue to increase across the board."

He pointed to a nearly 40 percent jump in showings over a two-week period since mid-April across the U.S.

"The persistent upward momentum we're seeing affirms that there is an underlying demand from prospective buyers, even if at a level below what we'd typically be seeing during this time of year," Cherkasskiy said.

He noted the rebound is more pronounced for homes in the $300,000 to $400,000 range, as well as higher-priced homes at $800,000 or more.

Most showings are occurring online during the coronavirus outbreak, but some are done on-site with the agent arriving at a house separately to unlock the doors, open cabinets and disinfect the home before clients arrive. The agent remains outside while prospective buyers peruse the house. Then the agent disinfects the house and locks up again. Most of those houses are not occupied.

In the Charleston area, Leslie Turner with Maison Real Estate said she had not noticed an appreciable increase in showings, online or on-site, since mid-April until last weekend.

"I had three this past weekend," Turner said.

All of them were on the peninsula, and all were under a million dollars.

"I had two calls (Monday) from people in Atlanta," she said. "I suggested I do them online, but they said they wanted to see the house in person."

Turner also pointed to Charleston's hospital system as a key driver in some clients' interest in moving to the region.

"I have a number of clients in the Northeast who said they want to be near good medical care and don't want to get stuck there again," she said. "The hospital systems here are key. Luckily, we weren't inundated (with patients) like other parts of the country."

Looking ahead, Turner believes Charleston will continue to be a desirable place to live.

"We have the weather, the beauty and good health care," she said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Carl Mabry with Oyster Point Real Estate in downtown Charleston echoed her remarks, saying interest from buyers in virus hot spots such as the Northeast has picked up appreciably.

"Corona is the catalyst for people to say, "This is the time to move,'" Mabry said.

He pointed to calls earlier this week from New York, Miami and Washington, D.C.

"Charleston has been on their radar, and they now realize that life is short and want to make the move," Mabry said.

The recent uptick in showings and sales also has been visible across the Columbia market, according to Jill Moylan, owner of Home Advantage Realty in Columbia. The increase has been visible at the company’s offices in Columbia, Irmo and Edisto, Moylan said.

“We continue to need more inventory for the buyers who are relocating for jobs, including many planning to move before summer,” Moylan said.

The uptick coincides with fewer existing homes coming onto the market, as people are less likely to put their own homes up to sale, said Steven Mungo, CEO of Columbia-based homebuilder Mungo Homes.

Mungo also has seen an increase in views of its online listings. “That is usually the precedent to a sales flurry,” Mungo said.

Some of those who have been sheltering in apartment buildings seem to be deciding that they would be happier in a house with more separation from neighbors, Mungo said.

Mungo said that business for the homebuilder, which works in markets across the Carolinas and Georgia, had not dropped as much as he might have feared because of the coronavirus. He believes that it might be a while before the market recovers, however.

Furloughs from manufacturers and other employers will make some reluctant to get into the home market. That lack of confidence in the workforce could mean a slower recovery, Mungo said.

Owen Tyler, president of the South Carolina Realtors Association, said he had not heard of a huge rush of interest in the housing market since mid-April, but he realizes it's sitting below the surface.

"There is a ton of pent-up buyer demand," said Tyler, who also is a partner and managing broker-in-charge of the Charleston real estate firm The Cassina Group.

"People staying locked up for any amount of time is not feasible," he said. "The housing market is a huge economic driver across the state, and people need homes."

Tyler pointed to the pandemic not causing any major fluctuations in price.

"We have seen no major declines," he said. "We will see a drop in sales and the market will shrink, but median price will hold steady. Prices generally go up when there are a lot of showings."

Some showings are occurring outside of the Showing Index, so Dave Sansom with Carolina One Real Estate Services believes the percentage of showings is actually higher than those reported.

Home sales figures for April in the region and across the state won't be available until mid-May, but they are expected to be down significantly, Tyler said.