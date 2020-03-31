SC unemployment process frustrates people as additional aid heads to the state

Many South Carolinians are growing frustrated with the unemployment claims process as an unprecedented number Americans seek out jobless benefits in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Technological glitches and overwhelmed call centers have contributed to significant delays in people being able to file and qualify for the unemployment benefits, according to several laid-off workers who discussed the process with The Post and Courier.

South Carolina's Department of Employment and Workforce, which oversees the state's unemployment insurance fund, admitted its encountered some difficulties over the past two weeks as tens of thousands of cooks, hotel staffers, factory employees and some health care workers lost their jobs.

The agency explained last week that some newly-unemployed South Carolinians could not submit an application online because the federal tool used to check social security numbers was overloaded by the more than 2.8 million Americans who were seeking to access the system.

And when applicants tried to call the state agency they were often unable to reach anyone because the phone lines were already overrun with other people who were desperately seeking to replace some of their lost wages.

Emily Greenburg, a registered nurse who was laid off due to the slow down in elective medical procedures, was one the people who ran into that roadblock. The 32-year-old Charleston resident tried for days to submit a claim through DEW's online portal.

But each time she attempted to finalize her application the website suggested her social security number was invalid. And when she called DEW's phone number for assistance, all she received was an automated message. The phone system didn't even provide an option for leaving a message.

Using DEW's advice, Greenburg was eventually able to submit her claim by filing the application at night when the website traffic wasn't as high. But she said the convoluted process left her feeling overwhelmed at times.

"It's just been a pain in the butt," she said. "If they want people to file for unemployment, they need to make this easier."

As a result of the pandemic, DEW eliminated some of the hurdles the agency normally places in people's way.

The agency temporarily removed a requirement that people must continue to search for work in order to qualify, and it ended a mandatory one week waiting period that people needed to struggle through before their benefits arrived.

Still, the lagging response to some unemployment claims suggests the agency may not have enough resources needed to efficiently manage such a large number of dislocated workers.

That is a significant problem for the state and its economy since the unemployment insurance program is one of the social safety nets that people are relying on during the ongoing pandemic.

Congress passed a law last week that will expand unemployment benefits for qualified applicants by $600 per week, and the U.S. Labor Department said that money could reach the states later this week.

But that extra assistance can't reach people unless the state can properly handle the rush of new unemployment claims that are now being filed.

South Carolina's Legislature appropriated $45 million in emergency spending to the state's health agency in March to assist with the medical response to the coronavirus. But state lawmakers did nothing to supplement the budget for DEW in order to help the agency handle the glut of calls and unemployment applications it is now receiving.

And the federal government, to this point, has not provided any financial assistance to help the state process the large number of claims, according to DEW.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

As a result, state officials are asking people who have been forced out of their jobs to be patient with the agency as it tries to work through the historic surge of unemployment claims. More than 31,000 South Carolinians signed up for jobless benefits two weeks ago, and more applicants have continued to pour in since then.

“We’re here to help. Our staff is committed to providing support to individuals that are trying to get assistance," Jamie Suber, a chief administrative officer with DEW, said in a Twitter message last week.

But patience is becoming an increasingly scarce resource for the people who are now out of work and watching their rent, car insurance and utility bills come due.

Alicia Ajoc and her husband are down to $60 in their bank account after paying April's rent.

Ajoc, a 39-year-old Ladson resident, had worked as a waitress, and her husband delivered seafood to restaurants in Columbia, Beaufort and Charleston, she said.

That was until two weeks ago when both of them lost their jobs due to the statewide order that ended dine-in service at restaurants. Now, they are both struggling through the unemployment claims process, anxiously trying to replace some of their income as the pandemic drags on.

Ajoc filed for unemployment as soon as she was notified that she was being laid off earlier this month. But her claim is still being reviewed.

The website, Ajoc said, suggested she didn't meet the basic income requirements for eligibility. Applicants need to earn a certain amount of money through their job over the previous year in order to qualify. That usually means they need to make more than $4,455 over that period, according to the DEW website.

Ajoc's application, which was reviewed by The Post and Courier, shows she made more than that. Yet, her claim has yet to be approved, and she's been unable to get someone on the phone to help her understand why.

"People are depending on this money, especially now," Ajoc said. "They are putting people who make ends meet on the edge of homelessness because of their games. We are riding a very thin line right now."

DEW shifted some employees from other parts of the agency into customer service roles to help answer questions about the unemployment application process. DEW has roughly 600 employees across the state But the staffing shifts have not relieved all of the pressure on the agency's phone lines.

Alana Holder, a 38-year-old restaurant worker from Greenville, said she's been calling DEW's phone line religiously in recent days and has been unable to reach someone at the agency.

She's still waiting on her application to be reviewed and approved.

But Holder, a mother of two, doesn't understand the prompts the website is giving her. It's asking her to provide additional information to support her claim, but it doesn't provide a link for her to do that.

"I can't get in contact with anybody at the unemployment offices," Holder said. "There's not one person to talk to."

If the public health restrictions remain in place for another month, Holder said she will need the unemployment benefits to pay her bills and support her family.

In the meantime, she's borrowed money from her parents in order to get by.

"I'm just lucky enough that I have my family," she said. "But there are so many people who don't."