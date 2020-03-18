SC unemployment claims spiking due to coronavirus, but numbers aren't yet available

Unemployment claims are spiking in South Carolina due to the coronavirus pandemic as businesses close, layoffs mount and parts of the economy are shuttered by the public health crisis.
Unlike other states, South Carolina's Department of Employment and Workforce will not release daily updates on the number of displaced workers applying for unemployment benefits as the virus spreads across the country.
Dan Ellzey, DEW's executive director, told members of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce this week his agency was witnessing a significant uptick in the number of South Carolinians seeking aid.
“We have expected and have received a dramatic increase in unemployment claims,” Ellzey said.
The vast majority of the applications, he said, are from the hospitality industry, and roughly 80 percent of new claims have been coronavirus-related.
That uptick is not a surprise to Joseph Von Nessen, a research economist with the University of South Carolina. He is monitoring the state's weekly jobless claims closely to get a sense of how hard the pandemic is hitting the Palmetto State and its workforce.
Over the past year, South Carolina fielded on average roughly 2,300 new claims for unemployment benefits per week.
Those claims were at or near historic lows before concerns about the virus grew, Von Nessen said. But he expects application numbers to more than double after this week as businesses come to grips with the economic realities of the pandemic.
Other states have already reported thousands of additional people lining up for unemployment assistance in recent days. Ohio Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Connecticut announced dramatic increases in unemployment claims.
In South Carolina, local and state leaders have slowly ratcheted up their response to the virus, closing schools, banning large public gatherings and encouraging people to work from home. And on Tuesday, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that all dine-in services at restaurants and bars in the state were banned.
The order was immediately followed by news of hundreds of restaurant workers in Charleston and other parts of the state losing their jobs. Those losses were accompanied by other employment cuts including more than 100 workers at three Charleston carriage tour companies.
The amount of money a laid off worker gets varies, but the most someone can receive out of South Carolina's unemployment insurance program is $326 per week. That's unlikely to fill all of the gaps left in people's personal finances.
Still, the unemployment program is likely to be one of the few resources available to those workers as the public health crisis continues.
At this point, it remains unclear how long the public health restrictions related to the pandemic will last. And that could become a problem for people seeking unemployment. The benefits, at most, last 20 weeks.
The surge of people preparing to apply for the unemployment benefits may also encounter another drawback due to the public health crisis. SC Works offices, where people can normally apply in-person, are also being shut down to visitors in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Not everyone got that message, however.
A steady stream of workers showed up Wednesday morning to the SC Works office on Hanahan Road for help in finding work and filing a new unemployment claim.
Although the office was staffed, no contact was allowed with visitors. Staffers pointed to instructions posted on the doors on how to call or go online for services.
Gerard Caldwell of North Charleston was one of the people who got stopped at the door. He received a text from his employer Tuesday night saying the restaurant he was working at full time would be closed until further notice.
The line cook showed up to SC Works to seek another restaurant gig but worried it would be difficult with the general shutdown in the food and beverage industry. He called on restaurants to support their staffs in any way they can.
"If we're not there making money, y'all don't make money," he said. "What can you do to accommodate your workers? What kind of stipend or what can you give, even if it's food? Instead of throwing the food away, knowing you have workers not working, can you give them some? It's a loss anyway."
There are eligibility requirements for workers seeking unemployment benefits. But South Carolina officials encourage people to apply even if they aren't sure they are eligible.
"Our message now is what it is during a natural disaster," said Dorothy Weaver, a spokeswoman for DEW. "If you don't know, just apply."
And like a natural disaster, employers won't be charged directly when claims due to coronavirus are filed. Payments instead will come out of the unemployment insurance trust fund.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor laid out some of the scenarios in which people could be eligible for benefits in the face of the pandemic. It specifically cited three:
- People who are out of work because their employer shut down temporarily due to the viral outbreak can receive unemployment benefits.
- People who are quarantined because they are infected with the novel coronavirus or are concerned they might have contracted the virus could be eligible while they wait to return to work.
- And anyone who leaves work because they are concerned about potentially contracting the disease or are caring for a sick family member may also meet the eligibility
There is a big caveat, however. People will not be eligible for unemployment if they are still drawing money from their employee benefits, such as sick leave or paid vacation time.
Ellzey, South Carolina's employment director, said Tuesday that his agency is prepared to handle the flood of new applications.
“We’re expecting it. We see it. We’re set up to handle this,” he said.
Jessica Holdman contributed to this report.