SC unemployment claims dropped for third week. But the numbers still aren't good.

Weekly unemployment claims in South Carolina dropped for the third week in a row, but the number of people seeking jobless benefits is still above the historic peak prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 46,000 South Carolinians filed a new unemployment application between April 26 and May 2, bringing claims in the state to more than 461,000 over the past seven weeks.

The numbers show the unprecedented surge in dislocated workers in South Carolina may be slowing as Gov. Henry McMaster lifts some of the public health restrictions and seeks to restart the economy.

But the unemployment figures still aren't good.

Yes, the 46,000 applications is significantly less than the 89,000 people who signed up for jobless benefits during the first full week in April.

But prior to this year, the largest number of South Carolinians to ever sign up for unemployment in a single week was roughly 41,000 people in January 2002.

“Our agency is encouraged to report the third straight weekly decline in the number of initial claims," Dan Ellzey, the director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, said in a statement. "We understand, however, that this good news is tempered by the record high number of claims overall."

DEW, which manages the state's unemployment trust fund, pointed out that during the Great Recession the agency only handled roughly 10,000 claims per week on average.

"While the number of new claims we reported today is a great improvement over the numbers three weeks ago, it is still well over four times higher than the number of initial weekly claims being filed during the Great Recession,” Ellzey added in the statement.

Since March 15, DEW said it paid out more than $831 million to dislocated workers, the agency announced Thursday.

A portion of that money came out of the state's unemployment trust fund, which employers pay taxes to maintain. The rest came from the federal government, which chose to expand unemployment eligibility and weekly benefits for people across the country.

In recent weeks, DEW was overwhelmed by the number of people seeking jobless benefits. But the agency announced Thursday that it had drastically expanded the number of customer service representatives at its call center to more than 500 people.

Even so, The Post and Courier continues to receive emails and phone calls from people who have been waiting nearly a month to get their claim processed and approved by the state agency.