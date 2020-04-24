SC unemployment agency now processing applications for contract, self-employed workers

South Carolina's unemployment agency is now accepting applications for jobless benefits from independent contractors, the self-employed and so-called gig workers.

Those types of workers are not normally eligible for the unemployment insurance program because they don't pay unemployment taxes.

That changed in March when Congress expanded jobless benefits nationwide. As part of a $2 trillion aid package, federal lawmakers chose to allow self-employed individuals and contract workers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers, to successfully file an unemployment claim.

That federal law, known as the CARES Act, broadened the eligibility requirements for unemployment to include cases where workers were diagnosed with coronavirus, were required to take care a sick family member or were responsible for a child that was no longer in school.

The law was meant to ensure more Americans were capable of claiming unemployment assistance as they waited for the economy to reopen.

For the past month, self-employed individuals and contract workers have had to wait for the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce to implement those federal changes.

DEW did so on Friday. In a statement, the agency said it had been "working feverishly" to overhaul its website to handle the new applications. And it suggested it was one of the first state's to accomplish that effort.

“It’s been a massive effort by our staff and vendor in the last two weeks to get this program off the ground," agency director Dan Ellzey said in a statement. "We share in the excitement to launch (pandemic unemployment assistance) so we can begin the next phase of paying benefits to those who are in need."

The department, it will start contacting individuals who already filed a claim with the agency. From there, applicants will need to fill out a new form online.

That's good news Suellen Castros, a 59-year-old Charleston resident. She normally works in a salon on James Island as a self-employed hair stylist but has lost all of her income after the state shut down salons and barber shops.

She and the three other stylists she works alongside applied for unemployment benefits several weeks ago, she said. But they've yet to receive any money to replace their lost wages.

Castros, who has worked as a stylist for more than 30 years, said she's glad the state is finally processing applications from contractors and self-employed workers like herself. But she's frustrated it's taken this long.

"Right now, we've been shut down for five weeks," Castros said.

She is looking forward to gaining back some of her lost income with the expanded unemployment funding, which is being paid for by the federal government.

But she is also hoping the state will allow her to reopen her business soon. She's already started to clean up the salon she rents in expectation of seeing customers in the near future.