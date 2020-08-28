SC under 1,000 COVD patients hospitalized, some hospitals expand visitation; USC cases rise

As the rate of new coronavirus cases across South Carolina begins to subside, in-person visits with patients are a revived possibility for some health care systems.

Citing a decline in community spread, Prisma Health said Friday it will allow a single visitor per patient beginning Tuesday.

With special permission, additional visitors can see dying patients who have COVID-19.

"Being with a loved one is, in itself, a healing therapy," said Dr. Scott Sasser, who oversees Prisma's COVID-19 response.

Prisma, like other hospital systems in the state, had already allowed limited visitation for dying patients, as well as those in pediatric and obstetrics wards. Workers have been filling the gaps by coordinating virtual visits by phone or video.

Meanwhile, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has scheduled 248 mobile testing clinics through Oct. 17. Residents can go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at a mobile clinic or one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.

Beginning next week, DHEC will begin providing data on coronavirus cases in K-12 schools around the state, said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a physician consultant for the public health agency. Cumulative case totals and a rolling 30-day average will be included in the data.

At the University of South Carolina, cases keep climbing. The state's largest college added 210 new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 577. Cases have spiked by more than 500 percent since Monday. Classes just finished their first full week.

USC reported 35 percent of quarantined beds are occupied. The school also quarantined another house in its Greek Village, the sixth placed on restriction this week.

But the campus alert system, which uses 11 criteria including testing to supplies, stands at "low." A day after saying he asked staff to draw up plans for closing campus, President Bob Caslen said he was "committed to ensuring in-person classes" this fall despite reports of parties continuing on and off campus.

"While this week’s rise in the number of positive COVID cases concerns me, we always knew that there would be a rise in cases once the entire campus community returned," he said. "Fortunately, all of our cases to date have been minor. ... As I’ve said repeatedly, we will take the steps needed through education and, if necessary, student discipline to slow the spread of the virus within our campus community.”

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 903

Total cases in S.C.: 114,400, plus 1,551 probable cases

New deaths reported: 23

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,521, plus 134 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 979

Percent of positive tests: 15.7 percent

Total tests in S.C.: 989,673

Hardest-hit areas

Charleston County had the state's highest number of new daily cases at 109, according to DHEC. Richland County followed with 103 and Greenville County had 63.

What about tri-county?

In addition to Charleston County's 109 new cases, Berkeley had 22 and Dorchester had 13.

Deaths

Beyond the 23 confirmed deaths, DHEC is investigating five more that were possibly caused by COVID-19.

Of the new, confirmed deaths, 19 were patients age 65 and older. They were from Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Charleston, Dorchester, Edgefield, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Orangeburg and Richland counties.

Four patients ages 35 to 64 also died. They were from Aiken, Berkeley and McCormick counties.

Hospitalizations

DHEC reported 979 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Friday. Of these, 146 were on ventilators and 246 were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to avoid being indoors or within 6 feet of unmasked people. Several municipalities have formalized the request with local ordinances.

"Masks remain critical in our fight against COVID-19," Traxler said.

The agency's data shows that masks and other face coverings are driving down case numbers in communities where they're worn, she said.

DHEC continues to encourage all state municipalities to adopt mask ordinances to increase the number of South Carolinians using the critical tool in fighting the pandemic, Traxler said.

"We need to continue to do those things we know will keep it at bay," she said.