SC tourist attractions should be allowed to re-open this weekend, advisory group recommends

COLUMBIA — Museums, putt-putt golf and other tourist activities should be allowed to re-open for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the state's tourism director told Gov. Henry McMaster's advisory group Tuesday.
That would give residents and visitors something to do other than crowd South Carolina's beaches, as happened in Myrtle Beach last weekend, said Duane Parrish, director of the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
"Why is that important for this weekend? We had a large crowd on the Grand Strand," he said, noting their options were extremely limited, as even hotel swimming pools were closed to guests.
Beach towns in Charleston County were also swamped on the first Saturday in two months visitors could return.
Under guidelines Gov. Henry McMaster announced last week, communal swimming pools — whether at a hotel, condo building or YMCA — could let swimmers dive in Monday.
Opening up attractions too for the holiday weekend would "relieve pressure" on the beaches, Parrish told the task force McMaster created for recommending how to safely reopen the state's economy.
The panel Parrish led developed general safety suggestions for tourist attractions, but the category is so wide — including miniature golf, Carowinds theme park, the South Carolina Aquarium, and historic homes tours — it's impossible to create guidelines specific for each, Parrish said.
But as a group, they're ready to go, he said.
"I am confident all of them have a plan for their individual attraction," he said.
In Charleston County, Middleton Place and Magnolia Plantation received special permission to open May 1 for outdoors, self-guided tours only. Two other historic plantations, Drayton Hall and Boone Hall, plan to do the same later this week.
McMaster ordered tourist attractions to close seven weeks ago, along with many retail stores and businesses that require close contact with customers, as part of his progressive restrictions amid rising COVID-19 infections. He's been rolling those back over the last few weeks.
Nail and hair salons, tanning booths, and fitness centers could re-open Monday, a week after dine-in eating could resume in restaurants. People could begin returning to South Carolina's beaches a month ago, but McMaster left the specifics to local officials.
Other than tourist attractions, businesses and activities still banned from opening include theaters, arenas and athletic fields for players of all ages.
Parrish's panel recommends allowing youth sports teams to start practicing on league fields May 31, two weeks before competition games could begin June 15.
"We're confident … that can take place in a safe manner," he said.
