SC tourist attractions should be allowed to re-open this weekend, advisory group recommends

COLUMBIA — Museums, miniature golf and other tourist activities should be allowed to re-open for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the state's tourism director told Gov. Henry McMaster's advisory group Tuesday.

That would give residents and visitors something to do other than crowd South Carolina's beaches, as happened in Myrtle Beach last weekend, said Duane Parrish, director of the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

"Why is that important for this weekend? We had a large crowd on the Grand Strand," he said, noting their options were extremely limited, as even hotel swimming pools were closed to guests.

Beach towns in Charleston County also were swamped last weekend after removing roadblocks that barred visitors.

Under guidelines McMaster announced last week, communal swimming pools — whether at a hotel, condo building or YMCA — could let swimmers dive-in Monday.

Opening up attractions too for the holiday weekend would "relieve pressure" on the beaches, Parrish told the task force McMaster created for recommending how to safely reopen the state's economy.

"I think that’s a good recommendation, and we’ll take a good look at it," McMaster told reporters after the meeting, adding he expects to make an announcement "soon."

That could involve allowing certain types of attractions to open, he said, depending on the advice he gets from state health officials.

The panel that Parrish led developed general safety suggestions for tourist attractions, but the category is so wide — including miniature golf, Carowinds theme park, the South Carolina Aquarium, and historic homes tours — it's impossible to create guidelines specific for each, Parrish said.

But as a group, they're ready to go, he said.

"I am confident all of them have a plan for their individual attraction," he said.

In Charleston County, Middleton Place and Magnolia Plantation received special permission from the state to open May 1 for outdoors, self-guided tours only. Two other historic plantations, Drayton Hall and Boone Hall, plan to do the same later this week.

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum planned to reopen May 15. But it was forced to announce, just hours before it intended to welcome visitors, that it couldn't let them in after all because it hadn't received, or even asked for, permission.

McMaster ordered all tourist attractions to close seven weeks ago, the same day he shuttered small retail stores and businesses that require close contact with customers, as part of his progressive restrictions amid rising COVID-19 infections. He's been rolling those back over the last few weeks.

Nail and hair salons, tanning booths and fitness centers could re-open as of this past Monday, a week after restaurants could resume dine-in eating. People could begin returning to South Carolina's beaches a month ago, but McMaster left the specifics to local officials.

Other than tourist attractions, businesses and activities still banned by McMaster from opening include theaters, arenas, playgrounds and athletic fields for players of all ages.

Parrish's panel recommends allowing youth sports teams to start practicing on league fields May 31, two weeks before letting competition games begin June 15.

"We're confident … that can take place in a safe manner," he said.

People should not let up in taking precautions against COVID-19, despite the rollback in restrictions, the governor and health officials warn. On Tuesday, the number of South Carolinians diagnosed with the disease since early March climbed above 9,000. Nearly 400 of them have died.

"It's up to every person to be careful because this is a dangerous virus and you can get it just be touching something," McMaster said. "Although we’re doing what we can to remove limitations and encourage the flourishing of business … it is still up to every individual to take care of themselves."

Emily Williams contributed to this report.