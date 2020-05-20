SC tourist attractions can re-open Friday; youth sports can start May 30

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Aquarium, Patriots Point and Riverbanks Zoo are among tourist attractions statewide reopening for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend after getting the green light Wednesday from Gov. Henry McMaster.

The Republican governor is also opening athletic fields to young athletes and adults involved in local recreation leagues, who can start practicing May 30. Competition games can follow two weeks later.

McMaster's announcement came at the urging of his task force, which recommended Tuesday he allow tourist attractions to open for the holiday weekend, so coastal visitors have something to do other than pack the beaches.

The possibilities made available by his decision, starting Friday, cover a wide array of activities, including miniature golf, waterparks, museums, historic buildings, amusement parks, zoos, aquariums, planetariums, arcades, batting cages, roller skating rinks and skateboard parks.

McMaster recognized that opening the venues may attract more visitors.

But "if only the beaches are open and the people that go to that area to, say, Myrtle Beach, they’ll all be on the beach," he told reporters. "If these other things are open, a lot of them will want to go there. So even though there are more people coming in, there will be more places for them to disperse and go.

"In the end," he said, "it will good for the economy and good for the people as well."

After a two-month shut-down, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Charleston Harbor will be back to normal operating hours Friday, welcoming visitors at 9 a.m. The home of the U.S.S. Yorktown has been ready to go since last week, as its board intended on opening May 15 but didn't get the permission to do so.

It would have been especially disappointing if the museum honoring America's military service members — which includes a monument to Gold Star families and the dog tags of 895 South Carolinians killed in Vietnam — had not been able to open for Memorial Day, officials said.

"We were really hoping to give a place for people to come on Memorial Day. That’s really what Memorial Day is about," said museum spokesman Chris Hauff.

Some exhibits, as well as the U.S.S. Clamagore submarine, will remain closed because it's impossible for people to socially distance in them. And, while it can't hold a memorial ceremony, as it normally does, "at least we can open," he said. "There are a lot of places of reflection for people to go."

Added safety features include ultraviolet light air purifiers added to all air conditioning units in the World War II-era aircraft carrier, to kill germs as the air recirculates, and signs encouraging people to walk 6 feet apart, Hauff said.

The state's voluntary guidelines include advising go-kart tracks to sanitize every kart between drivers.

"There’s no (state) sanction for not following those," McMaster said, other than probably losing customers and leaving open the possibility of being sued.

The South Carolina Aquarium in downtown Charleston, which closed two weeks earlier than mandated out of precaution, was eagerly awaiting the governor's OK to re-open for its 20th anniversary weekend.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The doors will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, but people can't simply walk up and buy tickets. To keep the numbers inside down, people must buy a ticket online, which will be stamped with the day and time of admission, spokeswoman Karen Monahan said.

All tourist attractions were ordered to close seven weeks ago, along with playgrounds, athletic fields, salons, fitness centers, and swimming pools.

The aquarium took a double hit, Monahan said, as it wasn't collecting revenue, yet the costs of feeding and caring for the animals never diminished. And even if available tickets sell out this weekend, they're capping capacity at 15 percent. The aquarium expects to lose about $4 million by year's end, she said.

The animals haven't been left alone, she said.

"Our animal care team has been working around the clock to provide stimulation while the doors are closed," including with puzzles and toys, she said.

Like the aquarium, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, but only to guests who made reservations online to prevent overcrowding. Some attractions, such as splash zones for kids, will remain closed, zoo officials said in a statement.

McMaster has been rolling back restrictions for the last month.

Communal pools, gyms, salons and other close-contact businesses were allowed to re-open this past Monday.

What remains off-limits from McMaster's March 31 order include bowling alleys, concert venues, theaters, and night clubs. Also, fields remain closed for spectator sports of all kinds, whether college or minor league teams.

McMaster also released guidelines for summer day camps, which were jointly developed by the state's public health and social services agencies. The governor never issued any order restricting the camps for kids, as summer isn't here yet, but providers looking to hold them have been asking for recommendations.

They include Vacation Bible School, YMCA day camps, and Boy Scout activities that don't involve overnight camping.

McMaster reiterated that people must continue taking precautions against COVID-19, to include wearing masks in public and social distancing.

As of Wednesday, nearly 9,200 South Carolinians have been diagnosed with the disease, and 407 of those have died.

"Things we might have done before for courtesy and good manners are now actually matters of life and death," he said. "Though we’re lifting these restrictions, the virus is still here and just as strong as it was in the beginning."

Mike Fitts contributed to the report.