SC tourist attractions can re-open Friday; young athletes can start playing ball May 30

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Aquarium, Patriots Point and State Museum are among tourist attractions statewide that can reopen for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday.
The Republican governor is also opening athletic fields to young athletes and adults involved in local recreation leagues, who can start practicing May 30. Competition games can follow two weeks later.
McMaster's announcement came at the urging of his task force, which recommended Tuesday he allow tourist attractions to open for the holiday weekend, so coastal visitors have something to do other than pack the beaches.
The possibilities made available by his decision, starting Friday, cover a wide array of activities, including miniature golf, waterparks, museums, historic buildings, amusement parks, zoos, aquariums, and planetariums.
McMaster recognized that opening the venues may attract more visitors.
But "if only the beaches are open and the people that go to that area to, say, Myrtle Beach, they’ll all be on the beach," he told reporters. "If these other things are open, a lot of them will want to go there. So even though there are more people coming in, there will be more places for them to disperse and go.
"In the end," he said, "it will good for the economy and good for the people as well."
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Charleston Harbor has been ready to go since last week, as they'd intended on opening May 15 but didn't get the permission to do so.
It would have been especially disappointing if the museum honoring America's military service members — which includes a monument to Gold Star families and the dog tags of 895 South Carolinians killed in Vietnam — had not been able to open for Memorial Day, officials said.
"We were really hoping to give a place for people to come on Memorial Day. That’s really what Memorial Day is about," said museum spokesman Chris Hauff.
Some exhibits, as well as the U.S.S. Clamagore submarine, will remain closed because it's impossible for people to socially distant in them. And, while it can't hold a memorial ceremony, as it normally does, "at least we can open," he said. "There are a lot of places of reflection for people to go."
The guidelines for opening do come with caveats. For example, while go-kart tracks can open, they're told they should do so only if they can sanitize every kart between drivers.
All tourist attractions were ordered to close seven weeks ago, along with playgrounds, athletic fields, salons, fitness centers, and swimming pools.
Communal pools, gyms, salons and other close-contact businesses were allowed to re-open this past Monday. What remains off-limits from McMaster's March 31 order include bowling alleys, concert venues, theaters, and night clubs. Also, fields remain closed for spectator sports of all kinds, whether college or minor league teams.
McMaster also released guidelines for summer day camps, which were jointly developed by the state's public health and social services agencies. The governor never issued any order restricting the camps for kids, as summer isn't here yet, but providers looking to hold them have been asking for recommendations.
They include Vacation Bible School, YMCA day camps, and Boy Scout activities that don't involve overnight camping.
