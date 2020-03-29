SC tourism hub is among US cities with highest share of jobs 'at risk' from coronavirus

South Carolina's highest-grossing tourism destination is among the U.S. cities most vulnerable to job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new analysis.

In Myrtle Beach, more than 29 percent of all jobs are considered "at risk," placing it ninth among metro areas the crisis will hit hardest, the Brookings Institution found.

The report's authors contend that, while the pandemic seems to be shutting down the economy everywhere, "it's not necessarily true that all areas will be hit equally hard."

Five sectors were designated as "at risk" based on a recent research note about the outbreak's impact on the labor market from Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's.

Mining, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements and leisure and hospitality were all classified as being at risk, making the list of vulnerable metro areas a "who’s who of energy towns and major resort, leisure, and amusement destinations," according to the analysis.

The Grand Strand falls squarely in the latter category. According to the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, hospitality is a $7 billion industry in that neck of the woods, and tourism-related labor accounts for another $2.2 billion a year.

Late last week, the city issued an unprecedented shutdown of tourist-related business. On Sunday, all accommodations in Myrtle Beach — that includes hotels, short-term rentals, condominiums and campgrounds — were to be closed. All attractions were ordered to close on Friday.

The Hilton Head Island area, which includes Bluffton, was not far behind Myrtle Beach in the rankings. The coastal destination at the southern end of the state was 18th on the list, and nearly 24 percent of all local jobs could be at risk during the upheaval, according to the analysis.

While Charleston leans heavily on the travel sector, too, it ranked lower, at No. 40, with about 20 percent of all jobs considered vulnerable to layoffs connected to the pandemic.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

In the Upstate, Greenville at No. 54 has just a slightly smaller share of jobs in the "at risk" categories, about 19 percent. Columbia, at No. 263, may see a smaller impact on its job market. About 14 percent of jobs there are particularly vulnerable, the report found.

The first weekly count of new unemployment claims brought on by coronavirus-related layoffs roughly aligned with those rankings. Horry County, which includes Myrtle Beach and other towns in the tourism-centric Grand Strand area, had the highest number of claims, 5,258 in one week.

Charleston County had the second-highest number of claims at 4,183, and Greenville County followed behind with 3,265 claims.

The most vulnerable metro area in the U.S., according to the Brookings analysis, is the oil-and-gas town Midland, Texas, where about 42 percent of all jobs are at risk. New Jersey tourism hubs Atlantic City and Ocean City were among the most exposed, too, with 34 percent and 30 percent of jobs in unfavorable sectors, respectively.

And just a couple hours south of Charleston and not far from Hilton Head, the city of Savannah is facing a high percentage of at-risk jobs, too. At No. 13 on the list, about a quarter of the city's jobs will be vulnerable during the downturn.

Among large cities only, the top three are all popular tourist destinations: Las Vegas, Orlando and New Orleans.

Metro areas projected to be least directly affected by coronavirus disruptions are those heavy in manufacturing and agriculture, the report found. Among large cities, the places with the lowest share of at-risk jobs were mostly metros anchored by universities, like Durham-Chapel Hill in North Carolina and Hartford, Conn.

The report did note that the analysis looks at short-term job losses that can be expected in the immediate wake of the virus's spread. The rankings provide an "initial glance" at impacts on the U.S. job market.

"In the event that the pandemic tips the economy into a significant nationwide recession, very few places or industries will emerge unscathed," the report states.