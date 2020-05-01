SC to stop enforcing stay-at-home order, allow outdoor dining as coronavirus limits ease

COLUMBIA — South Carolina will stop enforcing its stay-at-home order and allow restaurants to restart outdoor dining on Monday, the latest moves in boosting businesses stunted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, South Carolina was the last state east of the Mississippi River to tell residents they must limit their travel during the coronavirus outbreak. Travelers who were not going to work or church, visiting relatives, buying food, seeking medical help or exercising faced fines or a short jail sentence.

Gov. Henry McMaster will make following the stay-at-home order voluntary on Monday, he announced Friday. Most Southern states, including Georgia and Tennessee, have lifted stay-at-home orders.

The order that discouraged unnecessary trips outside home and work was credited by South Carolina's top public health scientist for slowing the spread of the deadly virus.

The governor also will allow restaurants to serve diners for the first time since March 18 when outdoors seating starts Monday, one day prior to Cinco de Mayo, a holiday that's typically celebrated exuberantly at Charleston area bars. McMaster did not announce a date when restaurants could resume indoor dining. Restaurants have been allowed to stay open with takeout or delivery service.

TJ Lynch, owner of Lowlife Bar on Folly Beach, is one of many Charleston-area restaurateurs ready to pull the trigger on outdoor dining, though it's unclear how many restaurants will welcome back diners right away.

“We’ve been planning on this,” Lynch said. “Our staff is already fully masked and gloved.”

South Carolina has begun resuming normal activities over the past two weeks with McMaster lifting bans on many retailers, including department stores, and reopening public beach accesses and boat ramps.

State parks also have reopened. Myrtle Beach, the state's top tourist destination, reopened hotels. Darlington Raceway will hold three NASCAR stock-car races this month without fans.

But some businesses and activities remain on hold.

Close-contact businesses, such as hair salons and gyms, and places that draw large crowds — including movie theaters, museums and auditoriums — have not reopened. McMaster has not given any indication when he might lift those bans.

“We will be making those decisions as soon as we can, as quickly as we can, as we get our economy accelerating back to where we all want to be and where we were before this contagion got here,” he said.

Many workers, including thousands of state employees, are still working from home. Schools and colleges have closed for the academic year. A ban on gatherings of three or more that threaten public health remains in effect as part of the state's emergency declaration.

McMaster has been eager to reopen the state where more than 400,000 South Carolinians have filed for jobless claims in the past six weeks. The governor is working with a group of business, government and education leaders to develop an economic revitalization plan.

But the governor says he's trying to balance reopening decisions with advice from state public health experts who have asked for two weeks of declining case numbers before resuming more normal activity, such as people attending church services.

Based on two-week rolling averages, South Carolina coronavirus cases fell slightly after peaking around April 11-12, but have plateaued since April 26. More cases are expected as testing expands, state health officials said.

The governor called for a day of prayer on Sunday for COVID-19 patients and medical staff who have responded to the pandemic. The virus has struck 6,258 South Carolinians, killing 256.

“I am very proud of the way that our people have responded to this emergency, this contagion,” McMaster said. “Our state has done very well. It has been recognized by the president, the vice president and other states, as well. We can depend on the commonsense and the integrity and the family nature of the people of South Carolina to do what we think is necessary.”

In another change Friday, McMaster lifted an order that banned hotel stays and short-term rentals to people coming from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — all major coronavirus hotspots. He also ended an order that required people from those states to self-quarantine for two weeks when coming into South Carolina.

Resumption of sit-down service at restaurants, even on a limited basis, will be seen as a shot in the arm to advocates for reopening the state.

Restaurants don't have formal rules to follow, though state health officials and the S.C. Restaurant & Lodging Association provided some guidelines.

They include having tables spaced at least 8 feet apart with seating limited to eight people. Tables must be cleaned thoroughly after each use and staff will wear gloves but masks are optional.

In addition to using patios or other existing outside dining areas, restaurants can set up tents with tables. They can serve beer and wine but not liquor.

Some communities showed they are ready to move quickly to resume restaurant dining service.

The town of Irmo voted to allow outdoor dining starting Friday over concerns they were jumping the gun on the governor by three days. Irmo Mayor Barry Walker said during the special council meeting that reopening restaurants was needed because the town relies heavily on business license fees.

In the Lowcountry, the owners of Salty Mike’s in Charleston are reconfiguring the waterfront bar to accommodate as many people as possible “with tables all spaced out and everything.” Payton Ritter says the bar will open this week with the food menu from its sister restaurant upstairs, Marina Variety Store.

“I think we can still use part of the inside, since the doors are completely open and stuff,” Ritter adds.

In downtown Charleston, even restaurants without outdoor seating on Friday started ramping up business in response to the governor’s announcement.

With momentum moving toward reopening, several downtown Charleston restaurants that have been dark since the dining room closure announced the debut of takeout menus, including FIG, The Ordinary, Cru Café, Purlieu and Café Framboise.

“We feel like the tide is shifting,” Mike Lata, chef partner of FIG and The Ordinary, said. “We know we will get out of this.”

Still, not every restaurant owner is persuaded that it’s time to invite customers to dine in, in part, because their presence on the property could make takeout customers question the operation’s overall cleanliness.

A study released on Friday by research firm Datassential found 72 percent of people do not trust fellow diners to act responsibly in a restaurant setting. “That is a staggeringly high number,” Datassential’s Jack Li said in an online presentation for industry members, urging them to pay close attention to bathroom lines and other sites of guest interaction: “At least initially, some of the potential freak-out could happen customer-to-customer.”

Nico Romo of NICO in Mount Pleasant has no immediate plans to start service on his patio because it will take at least 10 days to bring back employees and train them properly.

“The No. 1 rule in the restaurant industry is slow down, go slow,” he says. But he also doesn’t feel the rules issued by the state make clear how he’s specifically supposed to reduce risk.

For example, Romo has installed a hand sink in his restaurant’s entryway, but he’s not sure guests will use it if other restaurants don’t expect the same from their customers. He’s also reluctant to start taking guest temperatures, which is likely to strike guests as invasive without the state’s backing. “What gives me the right?” he asks. “Am I a doctor?”

Continuing the professional analogies, he adds, “I don’t want to be the cop. If I am like, ‘Sir, you can’t be next to this person, please step away now’, I’m going to get my bad Yelp review for overreacting.”

In Romo’s eyes, South Carolina’s message to restaurateurs is “Good luck, hope it works out for you.”

Benjamin Chapman, a North Carolina State University food science professor who served on the National Restaurant Association’s reopening guidance task force, said reopening restaurants is “not the first thing I would put on my list, because the No. 1 thing is keeping people away from people, and we absolutely need to rely on epidemiologists to tell us when we can start relaxing that.”

Chapman encouraged South Carolinians who choose to patronize restaurants when outdoor dining reopens to first familiarize themselves with the guidelines provided to restaurant owners.

“I don’t want to go to a restaurant that says food safety is overblown,” he says. “That doesn’t instill confidence in me as a patron.”