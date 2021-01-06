SC 'to see a big surge coming up' in coronavirus cases after holidays, MUSC expert warns

As COVID-19 cases spike across the Palmetto State, experts at the Medical University of South Carolina worry that holiday spread will reverberate for weeks to come.

“I think we're going to see a big surge coming up,” said Dr. Michael Sweat, director of MUSC's Epidemiology Intelligence Project. “South Carolina is starting to light up."

While many people stayed home over the holidays, those who gathered with others outside of their households could infect several others before realizing anyone's ill.

"There's sort of a second wave that happens before people catch on," Sweat said. "Those people then infect other people, on and on, until people start realizing there's a problem. And that takes several weeks.”

Cold weather has pushed people indoors where it's easier to spread the coronavirus, Sweat said. And highly contagious strains of the virus that have reached four U.S. states could overwhelm South Carolina's health care system, Sweat said.

Charleston's cases have risen by almost 50 percent over the past week, but the county has plenty of hospital beds available.

Sweat said he is especially concerned with the Lancaster and Florence areas, where MUSC Health has hospitals and case numbers are skyrocketing.

"We're going to have to be really strict for the next couple of months," Sweat said. "The numbers here aren't as bad as they are in a lot of places, but the growth rate is not looking good."

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 4,037, which is 2,455 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 306,204, plus 27,031 probable cases

New deaths reported: 71

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,139 confirmed, 443 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,856,645

Hospitalized patients: 2,424

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 31.7 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

According to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday were Greenville with 792; Richland, 362; and Lexington and York, which each reported 268.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 137 new cases; Berkeley, 113; and Dorchester, 73.

Deaths

Thirteen of the 71 deaths reported Wednesday were patients aged 35 to 64, and the rest were 65 and older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Cherokee, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland and Spartanburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,424 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 469 were in intensive care and 247 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.