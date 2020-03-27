SC to receive $2B in federal help for coronavirus after Congress approves funding bill

COLUMBIA — South Carolina is expected to receive billions of dollars in federal assistance to combat the novel coronavirus after Congress approved a massive funding bill Friday, providing a boost to state-led efforts as cases continue to pile up.

Almost $2 billion will likely go to the Palmetto State from the latest federal package, according to an analysis by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.

Each state will get at least $1.25 billion from the bill, with additional spending proportional to population. Exactly how much of that money will be spent will largely be up to state and local leaders.

Additionally, all residents making under $75,000 a year will receive a check for at least $1,200, said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., during a news conference Friday at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center.

"This money is coming," Graham said. "It’s going to take a couple of weeks, but it will be coming."

Specific recipients of earlier congressional packages have only recently been determined, an indication of the time it can take to distribute the funds.

For example, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, touted this week that more than $500,000 of an earlier congressional funding bill on March 6 would go to community health care centers in his district, including about $77,000 for Fetter Health Care Network in Charleston.

The federal aid comes as state lawmakers are bracing for the likelihood of having to rewrite much of South Carolina's proposed budget given the emergence of the virus.

The S.C. House approved its version of the spending billl earlier this month, but the Senate had yet to even begin its work by the time lawmakers were sent home earlier this month to avoid spreading the infectious disease. Lawmakers returned briefly to give $45 million in emergency funding to the state's health department.

Top legislators, including House Speaker Jay Lucas, expect the virus will send budget writers back to the drawing board whenever they are able to return to work.

"From the time we passed the budget to now, I think South Carolina and the whole United States faces an entirely different world," said Lucas, R-Darlington.

The impact of the virus could give lawmakers a host of new reasons to spend the $1.8 billion additional funds in state coffers before the virus hit this year, but they said those deliberations won't begin in earnest until they are able to return to Columbia and know the full extent of the problem.

House budget Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, said they quickly began receiving requests for relief packages, particularly small businesses and laid-off employees.

"We just need to be careful about making commitments this early in the process until the federal government completes their work on the bailout package and until we know how severe and long-lasting this is going to be," Smith said.