SC to receive 10,000 additional Moderna vaccine doses per week from US government

Responding to outcry from state leaders who say they don't have enough COVID-19 vaccine, President Joe Biden pledged to increase doses by 16 percent for at least three weeks. In South Carolina, that means 10,000 more doses will be coming to the state next week than originally expected.
The influx comes even as new COVID-19 cases remain stubbornly high in South Carolina; The New York Times identifies the state as having the second-highest rate of weekly cases per capita in the country.
The increase in vaccine doses is coming from Moderna, one of the two manufacturers sending vaccine across the country, said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim public health director at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The state's weekly allocation will increase from about 63,000 to about 73,000.
But the additional supplies aren't expected to be enough to change critical shortages of vaccine needed to inoculate everyone in the first phase.
"The demand for vaccines still exceeds the supply to South Carolina from the federal government," Traxler said.
Decisions haven't yet been made about where to allocate the 10,000 additional doses. According to DHEC, 48 percent of doses received in the state have been administered. Nearly 330,000 vaccine appointments have been scheduled.
Prisma Health, the hospital group that says it is responsible for the most COVID-19 vaccinations in the state of any one organization, says it stands ready to vaccinate 10,000 people per day.
Prisma gave 42,000 doses last week alone. But supply remains the largest issue. This week, Prisma requested 58,600 doses but received only one-third of that amount.
The Biden administration on Tuesday pledged the increase to all states over the next three weeks, and has promised to give states firm numbers of how much they should expect to receive. Both states and hospitals have been operating in the dark to this point, with little advance warning of how much vaccine they should expect.
Since Jan. 26, Prisma Health has administered 82,428 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and has had 142,170 people pre-schedule appointments to receive their shot, said Dr. Saria Saccocio, of the Prisma Health vaccine task force.
Prisma had to stop taking walk-in vaccine appointments due to high demand, but now says that opportunity is open again at drive-through sites in Columbia, near Williams-Brice Stadium, and in Greenville. Walk-ins are also available at the system's hospitals in Sumter, Greer, Laurens and Oconee.
Statewide numbers
New cases reported: 2,621
Total cases in S.C.: 384,556 confirmed, 42,675 probable.
New deaths reported: 88 confirmed, nine probable.
Total deaths in S.C.: 6,030 confirmed, 643 probable.
Percent of ICU beds filled: 79 percent.
Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 25 percent.
How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 39th as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
Hardest-hit areas: The three counties with the highest level of cases for their populations are Pickens and Greenville in the Upstate and Dillon County in the Pee Dee, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
What about the tri-county?: Cases per person are among the lowest in the state in Dorchester and Berkeley counties. Charleston County comes in 11th in the ranking of 46 counties.
What do the experts say?: Traxler encouraged the public to continue taking "small actions that make differences to save lives," including social distancing, avoiding gatherings, staying home when sick, getting tested often and receiving the vaccine once eligible.