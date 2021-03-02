SC to open COVID-19 vaccines to more people. Here's what to know about how to get one.

Now that the governor has opened up vaccine appointments to the next phase of eligibility in the roll-out, thousands more people in South Carolina are able to schedule a shot.

Just about a year after the first COVID-19 cases were reported in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster said on the morning of March 2 he would move the state into the next phase starting March 8.

"We are now in a position to make the majority of South Carolinians eligible for the vaccine," McMaster said.

Here is what you need to know about whether you qualify now and how to get an appointment:

Who is eligible?

Up to this point, only health care workers and people 65 and older have been eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment in South Carolina. With the March 2 announcement, many more people qualify, including essential workers, anyone 55 years old and older people with certain underlying health conditions.

In making his announcement, McMaster opened eligibility to more than half of the state, instead of limiting new appointments to smaller, select groups of people, as initial plans called for.

The governor laid out the underlying health conditions that would make any adult eligible starting March 8: Obesity, organ transplant, cancer, chronic kidney disease, lung disease, Down Syndrome, hypertension, pregnancy and sickle cell disease. He noted the qualifications are not limited to these conditions.

People with special needs are also eligible now, McMaster said, if those disabilities put the individual at higher risk for COVID-19.

Essential workers include all educators in the state, as well as people who work in child care. People who work in law enforcement, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, service, agribusiness, or local and state government are among the other frontline employees who will be eligible in the coming week. In a broad definition, officials said frontline workers include anyone who has to be in-person for their job, according to DHEC.

How do I find an appointment?

If you have internet access, the most reliable method is to visit DHEC's vaccine appointment website, vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov. Sites that have appointments available are shown in green.

If you do not have internet or need help, the public health agency has a call center open to field questions at 866-365-8110. The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and workers at the center are able to make a vaccine appointment for people who call in.

Officials with DHEC have noted that demand is still higher than the amount of vaccine supply coming into the state. According to DHEC information, about 521,000 people are scheduled for an appointment. People should not expect to get on a provider's calendar right away.

Why did it take South Carolina until now to move to the next phase?

South Carolina's health officials have said they are taking the needed time to ensure people most vulnerable to COVID-19 have access to the vaccine first. Exacerbating the state's pace of vaccination is the fact that South Carolina's population skews older, compared to the rest of the country.

Nick Davidson, senior deputy of public health at DHEC, explained last week states' vaccine categories include different groups, and some states first categories were larger than others'. A quarter of South Carolina's population is eligible in the first phase of the vaccine's roll-out.

"We will continue to focus on those who are most at risk," Davidson said. "We want to prevent illness and death in our state."

Who has the most vaccine to give?

The amount of vaccine a provider has available to give to people changes daily. Judging by information DHEC shares each day, thousands of doses of the Moderna vaccine are still available at local retail pharmacies across the state. Those chains giving vaccines include Publix, Ingles, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Wal-Mart, Costco, Walgreens and CVS.

How quickly is South Carolina moving to administer vaccines?

All signs point to South Carolina being able to pick up its pace of vaccination.

According to DHEC, the state's health care providers gave out about 182,000 shots the week of Feb. 22. And starting this week, the newly authorized vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will begin arriving in South Carolina.

"We're seeing the number of vaccines rise a little faster than we expected," said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC's director.

Even so, South Carolina ranks toward the bottom of states in the number of vaccines given to its citizens, adjusted for the size of its population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.