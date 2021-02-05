SC to check more coronavirus samples for new variants, run genome tests sooner

South Carolina is changing its approach to testing for new variants of the coronavirus after finding two of the world’s most concerning strains had already arrived here.

In recent months, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control had been scouring a backlog of coronavirus samples suspected of containing a new variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom. The department’s aim was to see if the U.K. strain had made it to the Palmetto State at any point.

Now, scientists know it has. And so has another, which was first found in South Africa.

Those revelations led DHEC to scuttle its earlier approach toward sequencing the genetic code of virus samples and focus instead on what forms of the virus are circulating around the state. The agency is now analyzing samples in closer to real time, rather than looking at older ones. And it’s no longer focused on just one variant.

DHEC said it’s developing a process to get samples from around the state, with special attention paid to areas where new variants have already been found.

The new strategy comes as DHEC also ramps up its efforts to monitor for new variants. Officials said they hope to be able to analyze more than 100 samples per week, up from two dozen per week in January.

The variants from the U.K. and South Africa are two of the three virus strains designated as “variants of concern” by public health officials. They have raised alarms because they appear to spread more easily than earlier versions of the virus. The South Africa variant also appears to diminish the effectiveness of vaccines for COVID-19, though the shots are still thought to prevent severe cases of COVID-19.

The change in DHEC’s testing strategy came swiftly after health officials identified two people infected with the South Africa variant, formally known as B.1.351. DHEC announced those cases on Jan. 28. The next day, lab staff talked to DHEC epidemiologists and staff from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about a new approach.

Days later, South Carolina found its first case of the U.K. variant, B.1.1.7.

The cases of the B.1.351 variant were particularly alarming: The strain hadn’t yet been found anywhere else in the country, but somehow, it had infected two people who lived in different parts of the state, didn’t know each other and hadn’t traveled recently.

“We may never know where these folks got it,” DHEC’s interim public health director, Dr. Brannon Traxler, said in January.

Those signs pointed to a variant that had been spreading within the community. Worse still, by the time the cases were announced, it had been here for a while: Nearly three weeks had passed since these two people got swabbed, according to information listed in a virus-sequencing database run by the GISAID Initiative.

DHEC said it began sequencing virus samples in-house in June, using equipment that reads the virus’s genetic code and converts it into a long string of letters. Each virus is represented by nearly 30,000 As, Ts, Cs and Gs — the pieces that tell cells how to make new copies. Scientists said that analysis, while more cumbersome and time-intensive than standard coronavirus testing, is important because it sheds light on how the virus is changing and whether it is adapting to our defenses.

A Post and Courier analysis of the GISAID database shows that DHEC, the CDC and private labs are sequencing more samples of the virus from South Carolina. A total of 363 test results have been made public, about 8 for every 10,000 cases the state has seen since the start of the pandemic.

That lags the national average of roughly 36 per 10,000 cases. And it pales in comparison to the U.K., where experts credit a robust sequencing effort for identifying B.1.1.7 in the first place. The U.K. has analyzed 529 samples for every 10,000 cases.