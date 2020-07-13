SC teachers seek clearer guidance on how to start the school year safely

COLUMBIA — With the scheduled start of school just a month away, teachers worried about South Carolina's rising COVID-19 cases are asking for clearer guidance on how to resume classes safely, including mask wearing and whether students should return at all.

A letter co-signed by leaders of the state's three teacher advocacy groups asks Gov. Henry McMaster to erase confusion over classroom safety and make it clear to all school districts they must follow guidelines released last month by the state's education agency, such as when it's safe to welcome all students back inside.

They also want the Legislature to provide more money for safety equipment and personnel.

"Without fully funded and clear standards, the re-opening of schools will only reinforce the inequities present in South Carolina's public schools," reads the letter released Monday.

The state guidelines offer an array of possibilities, with few requirements, largely because the task force that helped state Superintendent Molly Spearman craft them — which included teachers — insisted on local control.

It does require each district to notify the public of its plans for the 2020-21 school year within 20 days of the first scheduled day of class. And that deadline is fast approaching.

The teacher groups say public planning so far, as well as what little teachers have been told — such as telling them to plan for both face-to-face and virtual learning — suggest districts don't plan to follow safety protocols. While they believe the guidelines left districts too much leeway, they still want to leave decision-making to local school boards.

"What we’re asking is to ensure districts comply with safety and health guidelines. Districts should be able to determine when and how they open within those guardrails," said Patrick Kelly of the Palmetto State Teachers Association, who sat on the task force.

Fears that district plans don't include adequate social distancing "could be because districts are still ironing out the details, but we can’t take a chance with that," he said.

Many teachers fear getting the disease if in-classroom learning resumes.

According to the state guidelines, a traditional school schedule, with face-to-face teaching, should be an option when there is "low or no spread of COVID-19 in the area and low to no positive cases within the school building."

But even that "traditional" model should include precautions such as staggering class dismissals and rotating only teachers, not students, between classrooms. Other options include alternating which days students come to class. If schools decide to go fully online, or use a hybrid of in-class and virtual, another set of options exist.

According to the state's public health agency, no school district in the state was considered low risk as of last week. Seven of the state's 46 counties posted medium "disease activity," the benchmark districts are supposed to use when deciding what learning should look like.

Lisa Ellis, founder of the online advocacy group SC for Ed, said that means in-classroom learning shouldn't resume anywhere in the state yet.

"The key is getting a state trend either downward or flatlined. That’s not going to happen any time soon," she said.

Teachers also are concerned that, while Spearman has strongly recommended that teachers and students wear masks, the guidelines don't require it. McMaster is highly unlikely to do so, as he has declined repeatedly to issue a statewide mask mandate, saying it's impossible to enforce.

Spearman too was reluctant to mandate masks because her agency lacks any ability to enforce it, said her spokesman, Ryan Brown. But if schools or districts believe they have a way to do so locally, and enforcement is "not solely reliant on a classroom teacher handing out reprimands distracting them from teaching, we fully support that," he said.

In Charleston County, the tentative plan is to require all students, teachers and visitors to wear face coverings while inside school buildings. Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said Friday that students will be asked to wear a mask from when they step foot on school property until they reach, and whenever they leave, their desks. The district's also considering clear face shields for teachers.

Funding

The teacher groups also want the state to pay for all protective gear and cleaning supplies, ensure all students have equal access to high-speed internet, and fund the professionals needed to provide the emotional and medical support students need, such as mental health counselors.

Brown said the education agency is in the process of distributing 400,000 cloth masks to districts for employees, and is buying all cleaning products needed for school buses, most of which are state-owned.

As for the state providing more, McMaster's spokesman noted each district also received federal aid it can dip into.

"Gov. McMaster is committed to ensuring that South Carolina’s schools re-open with in person classroom instruction, along with virtual home learning options for parents not ready to send their children back yet," said his spokesman, Brian Symmes. Districts "have had ample time and resources to plan for safe and secure classroom instruction to start this school year.”

Each district's share of $195 million in federal COVID-19 aid ranges from $252,000 to $19.3 million and can be used for a variety of expenses, including cleaning supplies and salaries. With so much uncertainty, some are choosing to hold on to the money to ensure they won't have to lay anyone off mid-year.

Other federal aid sent to South Carolina is helping close the digital divide. The $1.2 billion legislators have allocated so far includes money to buy at least 100,000 hotspots to provide internet access to poor students who can't access it to do their lessons virtually. Those must be purchased by Dec. 30.

At least some of those will be available for the opening of school, Brown said.

Jenna Schiferl contributed to this report.