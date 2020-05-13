SC teachers, employees start returning to school amid pandemic, raising concerns for some

After weeks of state-mandated school closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, some South Carolina teachers are being asked to return to their campuses to finish grading, clean out their classrooms and prepare for the end of the academic year.

Some face-to-face activities will be allowed, such as parent-teacher conferences, grading, planning and preparing classrooms, along with some specialized student services and GED testing for adult education, according to guidance issued by the S.C. Department of Education.

But wide differences in expectations from school to school and district to district has led to some confusion, frustration and unanswered questions from employees.

Asking teachers to return to clean up their classroom and complete any necessary paperwork at the end of the year is a normal, reasonable expectation, said Sherry East, president of the S.C. Education Association.

"I think as long as we're using the safety precautions to do it, it's stressful but it's OK," she said.

Still, she said, some teachers have expressed confusion surrounding what their end-of-the-year expectations are and if protocols will be in place ensuring that return to the classroom will be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic that's resulted in the deaths of over 350 S.C. residents.

"From administrator to administrator, even within the same district, people aren't following the same guidelines," East said.

This widespread flexibility offered to schools during the pandemic might come back to hurt teachers in the long run, said Kat Low, a Berkeley County teacher. She also serves as an area representative for SC for Ed, the advocacy group that organized a statewide teacher protest at the Statehouse last May.

“I think what we’re really seeing is a lot of transferring of responsibility from the state level to the district level to the classroom level, and in the end, those responsibilities fall on teachers,” she said.

Making things harder: When teachers do return to school, many feel unsure that they’ll be provided with personal protective equipment, such as gloves and masks.

“I’m telling you right now there are teachers online trying to find masks,” Low said.

Katie Tanner, a spokeswoman for the Berkeley County School District, was unable to confirm if all of the district’s schools had enough protective equipment for all teachers and employees. During a board meeting Tuesday night, the district's chief financial officer said they were actively looking to purchase masks for employees.

Low emphasized that she’s had only positive experiences with her school’s principal and administration. At Hanahan High School, where Low works, teachers were first asked to volunteer to help check in equipment and finalize senior grades before graduation at school next week. Later, the principal emailed teachers a schedule asking them to come in one day next week for a four-hour shift to carry out these tasks.

Low, who is seven months pregnant, said administrators made it clear she does not have to show up on her designated day. This kind of individual flexibility is a good thing, she said, but she worries about other teachers in the Lowcountry who feel as if they don’t have a platform or an outlet to share their concerns about returning to school.

"I personally am not experiencing this, but I truly believe on a lot of levels I’m an outlier," she said.

Closing out the year

On Monday, Berkeley County School District school administrators, clerks, bookkeepers, head secretaries, the superintendent "and other designated district staff" returned to schools and offices full time, Tanner said in an email to The Post and Courier. Many of these employees had already returned to schools and offices on a limited basis over the past few weeks, she said.

Charleston County teachers will also gradually begin coming back to school on a larger scale in the coming weeks, spokesman Andy Pruitt said. The last official day of instruction will be on May 22, he said. After that, teachers will be asked to come into their buildings to finish out the year.

The district does have enough personal protective gear for all employees, Pruitt said. Supplies will be onsite at schools for anyone who wants them.

Some teachers have already returned to school this week, due to upcoming building renovations. Some schools might implement a system in which teachers come in every day for a few hours. Others might ask teachers to come in every other day or some sort of alternative schedule. Ultimately, it all rests with each individual school's leadership and the comfort level of teachers and staff, he said.

"For the most part it's going to be staff members coming in at their discretion in alignment with what they've agreed to with their administrators at that school," he said.

He emphasized that teachers with health issues or any reservations about coming back to campus will be granted wide flexibility.

Not all teachers are stressed about returning to their classrooms. In fact, district officials say many have asked their schools for permission to re-enter the building to collect personal items, clean their rooms or submit final student records.

Charly Adkinson, a teacher at Summerville High School in Dorchester District 2, said she isn't concerned about the district's plan to phase in teachers.

Teachers in her district will be asked to spend at least five half-days in their classrooms from Monday to June 3.

The buildings will be sanitized between the morning shift and the afternoon shift, Adkinson said, and administrators will hand out masks and gloves for teachers to wear once they enter the building.

"It's such a big school and we'll be so spread out. I think it will be fine," she said, adding, "I'm lucky that I don't share a classroom with anybody. But I think there might be a couple teachers who do."

Evaluation concerns

According to the guidance set last week by the state education agency, other school employees, such as special ed instructors, counselors, speech pathologists and other employees who provide non-core educational support, could also return to campus in the coming weeks, some of whom share spaces with teachers.

The S.C. Association of School Psychologists has formally expressed concerns about this plan, arguing that conducting in-person student evaluations "negates the spirit of the social distancing guidelines provided by DHEC and the CDC and puts children, school psychologists, and school staff in undue risk," group President Philip Young wrote in a Friday letter to the Education Department.

Young said his association started receiving reports from some school psychologists who said their districts were requiring them to return to work to start testing students. It can also be difficult to give an IQ test or a student achievement test in a socially distanced way, Young said, especially with early childhood and elementary school students, raising questions about the validity of any tests that are administered.

"We just hope school districts consider the safety and staff of the students," he said.

The state's guidance does specify that for any of these face-to-face activities to take place, it would require approval from the school district, the educator, the parents and the student themselves, said Ryan Brown, a spokesman for the state education agency.

"We're not forcing them to do anything that they're not comfortable with. It's just the governor allowed this type of service, and to the extent possible, we'd love to see those needs of students be addressed, Brown said, adding that the guidance also states precautionary measures recommended by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be followed

Brown said the Education Department has fostered a robust virtual school psychology program over the last several years, pointing to more than 100,000 virtual sessions with students last year.

"Assuming we've been so successful by all accounts with this tele-psychology and telehealth platform under normal conditions, I don't see why those could not continue virtually," Brown said.